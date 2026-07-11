Two of the World Cup’s biggest stars, Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Jude Bellingham, are set to face off against one another in one of the most highly anticipated quarter-final matchups.

The two difference-makers share a close bond stemming from their days at Borussia Dortmund together from 2020 to 2022, and have now blossomed into two of the world’s top-class players.

“I miss him a lot, we have some great memories together in Dortmund, and he’s such a good guy,” Haaland said earlier this year regarding Bellingham.

Real Madrid Looking to Reunite Erling Haaland & Jude Bellingham

Fans have affectionately dubbed Erling Haaland as Jude Bellingham’s “personal bodyguard” and the “two-metre Viking,” joking that he is always there to protect his friend whenever the pair were together in Dortmund.

Now, Haaland is at Manchester City, and Bellingham is at Real Madrid. But could the two reunite?

“Everyone wants to play for Real Madrid and win the Champions League,”Alf-Inge ‘Alfie’ Haaland, Erling’s dad, said. “Would I like to see him at Real Madrid? Maybe, maybe.”

According to Defensa Central, Madrid’s president Florentino Pérez is considering making a move to sign Haaland if the club cuts ties with Vinicius Junior, and new manager José Mourinho is reportedly on board with the major move.

“The Manchester City striker is reportedly open to considering his future after Pep Guardiola’s departure, but does not want to share the spotlight with Madrid’s current attacking stars. Haaland’s contract reportedly includes a release clause worth around €175M,” Transfer News Live tweeted out.

With reports that Bayern Munich are interested in signing Vinicius Jr, there could be a reality where Bellingham and Haaland are teammates once again.

Bellingham Wants Haaland to Join Him in Madrid

Jude Bellingham isn’t hiding his feelings about wanting Erling Haaland in Madrid, either.

Back in 2024, he expressed his desire to team up with his old buddy, saying, telling Haaland, “come to Real Madrid.”

El Nacional reported that Haaland is ‘not convinced’ by Manchester City’s direction under new manager Enzo Maresca, writing, “Haaland is a big hit with Madrid’s management, and has been for some time. But they are only considering signing him if ‘Vini’ leaves first, as otherwise they wouldn’t be able to afford the cost of the deal, and it’s not necessary.”

For now, it looks more like a dream than reality.

“I don’t want to talk much about the options at other clubs,” Alf-Ingle Haaland told reporters after Norway’s 2-1 win over Brazil.

This isn’t in the minds of either Haaland or Bellingham at the moment. The only thing they are both focused on is the game against one another, with the winner going on to play the winner of the Switzerland v Argentina game on Wednesday, July 15th at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT).