Erling Haaland’s Parents, Alfie & Gry Marita Braut, Includes Premier League Dad

Erling Haaland’s parents, Alfie Haaland and Gry Marita Braut, headline a family of athletes. Erling’s dad, Alfie, has been a regular at Norway’s World Cup games.

Meanwhile, Erling has paid tribute to his mom with the words “Braut Haaland” on his World Cup jersey. This is a combination of both of his parents’ last names.

Like his son, Erling’s father had a Premier League career, scoring 23 goals in 259 appearances. Alfie’s EPL career included stints with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and, like his son, Manchester City.

Haaland’s dad sustained a brutal injury following a tackle by Manchester United’s Roy Keans. Alfie’s EPL career was never quite the same after the incident.

“For eight years, I wasn’t injured,” Alfie noted in 2021, per OneFootball.com. “Coincidence or not, that was my last 90 minutes in England. Is that a coincidence, or isn’t it? If you’re in the ground and someone hits you in the right leg, you can still twist your other leg. It can get injured and that’s probably what happened.

“I haven’t played a full 90 minutes after that incident, that’s the hard fact. And people can judge whatever they want. Obviously I found out afterwards that it was with intent and he was seeking revenge and all these things. I think that’s a bit sad.”

Erling Haaland’s Added ‘Braut’ to His Jersey to Pay Homage to His Mom, Gry Marita Braut, During World Cup

Erling’s parents are now divorced and his dad, Alfie, has since remarried. The soccer star’s mom, Gry, is a former heptathlete, a track and field contest which features multiple events.

Erling’s mother’s presence can be felt simply by looking at the Norway star’s jersey at the World Cup.

“Erling Braut Haaland is his full name, with ‘Braut’ the last name of his mother, Gry Marita Braut, a former professional heptathlete,” Yahoo Sports’ Sean Leahy wrote in a July 10, story titled, “World Cup 2026: Why Erling Haaland has ‘Braut’ on the back of his Norway jersey.” “‘Haaland’ comes from his dad, former Premier League player Alf-Inge.

“Many Norwegians have middle names that come from their mother’s last name. This is Haaland’s way of paying tribute to his mother while representing his country.”

Erling Haaland’s Dad, Alfie, Pushed Star to Play Golf Instead of Soccer

Play

Surprisingly, Erling’s dad, Alfie, attempted to push him into a sport other than soccer. The Norway striker revealed that his dad encouraged him to play golf, but Erling eventually turned to soccer.

“It’s actually funny because his biggest dream was me becoming a professional golfer,” Haaland said on “The Rest is Football” show, per Talk Sport. “That was his biggest dream.

“So when I was ten, he forced me to start on golf. So I played golf every week from when I was 10-13.”

Norway fans are certainly happy that Erling eventually followed in his dad’s footsteps as a footballer rather than a golfer. Erling’s hometown of Bryne, Norway has been hosting watch parties to cheer on both their country and hometown hero who has become a global star.