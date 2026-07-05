Two heavyweight offensive firepowers, Brazil and Norway, are set to face each other in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium. At the center of the match are two superstars in Erling ‘Braut’ Haaland and Vinicius Junior.

For Haaland, who’s one goal (5) ahead of Vini Jr (4), Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti insists he is not setting up an “anti-Erling Haaland plan.”

“I don’t think that there is such a thing as an ‘anti-Haaland’ plan,” Ancelotti said. “I don’t need to tell my players how to defend, they have faced each other a few times. Everyone knows how he [Haaland] works. I have nothing to explain to my defenders how to play against him.”

While Ancelotti isn’t worrying about Haaland, and Norway manager Stale Solbakken isn’t losing sleep over the thought of having to defend against Vini Jr, their clubs may be losing them to another suitor.

Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior Headline Potential Major Transfer Moves

According to El Nacional, Erling ‘Braut’ Haaland is not fully on board with Manchester City’s new approach under manager Enzo Maresca, and is currently considering following former manager Pep Guardiola and teammate Bernardo Silva in leaving the club ‘as early as this summer.’

And his new club could very well be Real Madrid if something key happens.

“Haaland is a big hit with Madrid’s management, and has been for some time,” Marta Garcia of El Nacional wrote. “But they are only considering him if ‘Vini’ leaves first, as otherwise they wouldn’t be able to afford the cost of the deal, and it’s not necessary. With the landing of the Norwegian, Kylian Mbappe would move to occupy the left wing, bringing together the two greatest irruptions that have occurred in European football over the last decade, with the permission of Lamine Yamal.”

A Vini Jr Transfer Could Open the Door for Haaland

As mentioned by Garcia, Real Madrid would need to cut ties with Vinicius Junior if they want to sign Haaland. According to Ramón Álvarez de Mon, Madrid’s desire to sell Vini Jr is “so strong they are prepared to offer him as part of their transfer fee.”

Now, while that may be just a rumor, insider Ekrem Konur noted that Bayern Munich are ‘monitoring’ Vinicius Junior, with the Brazilian star wanting a salary “equal to or higher than Mbappe’s,” which Madrid has rejected.

“Discussions will resume after the World Cup; Florentino Pérez is unhappy with the risk of losing him for free,” Konur added.

A lot to take in, but there could be a future where Haaland is playing for Real Madrid and Vini Jr is playing for Bayern Munich.

One last tidbit, Fichajes claims that Madrid are also interested in signing Newcastle United and Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães, whose $80 million price tag is seen as ‘good value’ by the Spanish club.

Madrid is apparently trying to sign just about everyone, with the club already agreeing to terms with left back Marc Cucurella, centre back Ibrahima Konaté, midfielder Bernardo Silva, and right back Denzel Dumfries.

For now, Haaland and Vini Jr are focused on their matchup against one another, and the winner will move on to the quarter-finals and play the winner of the England vs. Mexico game on Saturday, July 11th at 2 pm PT.