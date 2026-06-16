Erling Haaland Has No Words on Girlfriend Isabel Johansen

Norway star Erling Haaland is one of the most recognizable footballers in the world and his longtime girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, provides the striker with a bit of serenity off the pitch. Months before the World Cup, Haaland took to Instagram to post a few photos of the coupple.

As for the caption, Haaland simply added a heart emoji.

On the field, Haaland is not so kind to opposing defenders as the star is one of the most touted goal scorers in the World Cup. Back in 2024, the couple welcomed their first child to the world.

During an interview with MinMote, Johansen discussed how her passion for fashion has evolved as a mother.

“Things are great. Obviously, we’ve gone through a lot of change in the last 18 months and that change has been incredibly positive,” Johansen explained. “I’m really happy right now with how things are and feeling very settled.

“… I definitely think my style has changed since motherhood. I would say maybe it’s become more classic. I prioritize dressing in a classy way over feeling the need to jump on every fashion trend in a way I might have done in the past. I’d rather stick to something timeless and elegant.”

Erling Haaland Makes Surprising Admission on Girlfriend Isabel Johansen

Haaland and Johansen enjoy a secret hobby that may surprise some fans. During a 2025 interview, Haaland revealed that the couple enjoys playing the video game Minecraft together.

“I cook dinner… It’s going to be a little embarrassing for her that I say this, but she likes video games,” Haaland told the Norwegian channel NRK in October 2025, per Bein Sports. “We play Minecraft together, we build houses and all that. Or we go back home to Bryne and order kebabs.”

Norway Star Erling Haaland Credits Fatherhood for Stellar Play on the Pitch

As for Haaland’s play on the field, the star may have found a new level thanks to fatherhood. Haaland scored 27 goals for Manchester City during the 2025-26 season.

The striker credited being a father for helping him disconnect from football which ultimately helps Haaland on the pitch.

“And to be honest I think with a kid, it makes me even better because I actually disconnect more than ever,” Haaland explained in an October 6, 2025, interview, via Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think of football at all which sometimes when you’re younger you think of this and that, and maybe worry a little about things. But when I go home, I relax even more so I think I need to give a shoutout to my son!”

Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend Isabel on World Cup: ‘You Can Go Extra (in New York City)!’

Johansen expects to lean on her passion for fashion during the World Cup. Haaland’s girlfriend admitted she is looking forward to some time in New York City.

Norway plays two of the squad’s three games in Boston with a June 22, match against Senegal in New York/New Jersey Stadium.

“I haven’t planned anything yet, but it’s always fun to lean into the excitement of events like that,” Johansen told MinMote regarding her plans for the World Cup. “It’s an event in itself. I’ll probably keep it really relaxed but still stylish and of course dress up sometimes.

“Lots of sunglasses too! It will mostly be relaxed looks, but I’d also like to dress up a little before the games or when going into town because we’ll spend some time in New York and there you can go extra!”