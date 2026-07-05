Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen’s Personal Admission on Norway Star

Erling Haaland does not have a wife, but his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, has been cheering on Norway during the World Cup. Haaland admitted to becoming full Texas- cowboy hat and all- during Norway’s trip to the States for the World Cup, and Johansen has been joining in on the transformation.

All this almost never happened as Johansen admitted she initially fell for Haaland’s friend. Over time, Haaland eventually won her over.

“I only knew your best friend, so he was the one who I liked first, but then when I saw you I changed my view,” Johansen told The Sun during an October 29, 2025, interview. “I think it’s fate but you don’t.”

Haaland’s memory of the couple’s origin story is a bit different. The Norway star insisted that the couple initially bonded over football.

“She played football, we met and all of that, it’s nice because you understand football,” Haaland told The Sun. “She remembers the many times she saw me when we were younger, but I don’t. I had that YouTube video singing with my friends.”

Here’s what you need to know about Haaland and his girlfriend.

Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, Has Been Cheering on Norway During the World Cup

Ahead of Norway’s big clash against Brazil, Johansen revealed a funny message to her Instagram Story. Johansen posted a photo of herself on the rowing machine at the gym joking that she was practicing for Norway’s iconic cheer.

“Better start practicing the (row) for tomorrow,” Johansen noted in a July 4, Instagram Story.



Johansen joined Haaland in his love for the cowboy hat. Haaland’s girlfriend cheered on Norway in a cowboy hat during the team’s win against the Ivory Coast in Dallas amid the Round of 32.

Erling Haaland’s Girlfriend, Isabel, Is a Major Fan of Norway’s Row Cheer

Johansen gave fans a glimpse of life at the World Cup through a match recap with Vogue Scandinavia. The blog revealed an entire day at the World Cup, providing supporters with an inside look at life in the States.

“(Once) the Viking Row started, there was no way I was staying in my seat,” Johansen wrote in a July 3, story. “From Oslo to Times Square, the row has been a special part of this tournament. I get goosebumps every single time we do this.

“… One last flight, straight to bed and then it’s time to do it all again. That’s the rhythm of a World Cup, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Erling Haaland & Girlfriend, Isabel, Are the Proud Parents of 1 Child

The couple are the proud parent of one son. Haaland believes becoming a father has actually helped the star play better on the pitch.

“And to be honest I think with a kid, it makes me even better because I actually disconnect more than ever,” Haaland noted in October 2025, per Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t think of football at all which sometimes when you’re younger you think of this and that, and maybe worry a little about things. But when I go home, I relax even more so I think I need to give a shoutout to my son!”

Don’t worry, Johansen revealed in her Vogue story that the couple purchased a pair of cowboy boots for their son.