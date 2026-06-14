Who Could Miss Netherlands vs Japan? Latest Injury News and Fitness Updates

Netherlands vs Japan live today will kick off Group F action at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as two of the tournament’s most consistent nations meet at Dallas Stadium. The Netherlands arrive with positive fitness news after key players returned to full health, while Japan has been forced into major changes following the loss of captain Wataru Endo.

The latest Netherlands vs Japan injury update could significantly impact both teams ahead of kickoff. Ronald Koeman’s side received a major boost with the return of striker Memphis Depay and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, while Japan must move forward without several experienced players.

As the Netherlands vs Japan match approaches today, both nations will aim to start their World Cup campaigns with three important points in Group F.

Netherlands vs Japan Injury Update: Depay and Verbruggen Return for the Dutch

The biggest development in the latest Netherlands vs Japan injury update is the return of two key Dutch players.

Manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that Memphis Depay is fully fit after recovering from a lingering thigh injury. The Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer is available to start in the Group F opener.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is also fit after overcoming a hip bruise suffered during a friendly against Uzbekistan. He returned to full team training and is expected to take his place between the posts.

However, the Netherlands injury news is not entirely positive. Defender Jurrien Timber was ruled out shortly before the tournament because of a recurring groin injury. Lutsharel Geertruida was called up to replace him in the squad.

Matthijs de Ligt is also absent after undergoing corrective back surgery, while midfielders Xavi Simons and Jerdy Schouten both missed selection because of serious injuries. Simons is recovering from an ACL injury, while Schouten remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Despite those setbacks, the latest Netherlands vs Japan injury update gives Koeman confidence that several key players will be available for the opening match.

Netherlands vs Japan Team News: Japan Lose Captain Wataru Endo

The latest Netherlands vs Japan team news has been dominated by the loss of Japan captain Wataru Endo.

The Liverpool midfielder withdrew from the squad after an ankle injury returned during a warm-up match before the tournament. Following his withdrawal, Endo announced his retirement from international football.

Japan team news also includes a leadership change. Defender Ko Itakura has taken over as captain, while Shuto Machino was called into the squad as Endo’s replacement.

Japan has also lost winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was ruled out before the final squad selection because of a tournament-ending hamstring injury.

Forward Takumi Minamino is another notable absentee. Fitness issues prevented him from making the final World Cup roster.

These injuries leave Japan without several experienced players as they prepare for a difficult opening test.

Netherlands vs Japan Live Today: What the World Cup Opener Means

Netherlands vs Japan live today is one of the standout matches in the opening round of Group F.

The Dutch enter the Netherlands vs Japan World Cup opener with renewed confidence after the return of Depay and Verbruggen. Their availability strengthens both ends of the pitch as the Netherlands seek a strong start to the tournament.

Japan, meanwhile, faces the challenge of adapting without Endo and several other key players. Even so, the team remains determined to compete against one of Europe’s strongest sides.

The latest Netherlands vs Japan team news shows two teams heading into the match under different circumstances. The Netherlands has welcomed back important players, while Japan has had to adjust after several significant absences.

As the Netherlands vs Japan live today gets underway in Dallas, both nations will look to make an early statement in their quest to advance from Group F.