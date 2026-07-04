World Cup Games Today: July 4th TV Schedule for FIFA Soccer Matches

It is quite a significant July 4th holiday with the United States hosting the World Cup as the country celebrates 250 years. There are two World Cup games on TV today, Saturday, July 4.

Some fans may have caught themselves looking ahead to a potential Germany-France July 4th matchup. Yet, Paraguay had other ideas as the squad upset Germany in penalty kicks to advance to the Round of 16.

So, it will be Paraguay who takes on France at 5 p.m. Eastern with a quarterfinals spot on the line. Additionally, Canada looks to continue to make history against Morocco at 1 p.m. Eastern in the first match of the day.

Both of the July 4th World Cup games are on Fox.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming World Cup schedule.

World Cup Schedule: July 4th FIFA Soccer Games on TV

Here’s a look at the Saturday, July 4th, World Cup schedule.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, July 4 Canada vs. Morocco 1 p.m. Fox Saturday, July 4 Paraguay vs. France 5 p.m. Fox

World Cup Schedule: Sunday, July 5, FIFA Soccer Games on TV

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Sunday, July 5 Brazil vs. Norway 4 p.m. Fox Sunday, July 5 Mexico vs. England 8 p.m. Fox

Paraguay Spoiled a Potential France-Germany Game on July 4th

France may not be facing Germany, but the team insists the squad is not looking past Paraguay. French manager Didier Deschamps praised Paraguay heading into the match.

“I’ve watched Paraguay: what they have achieved is no accident,” Deschamps said, per Marca. “It is a typical South American team, strong in the duels and very tenacious, and they also have players of great quality. No team reaches the last 16 of the World Cup by chance.”

FIFA Will No Longer Change the Mexico-England Start Time

There had been increasing reports that FIFA intended to move up the start time for the Mexico-England game on Sunday. FIFA was considering moving the game up from 8 p.m. Eastern to 12 p.m. as a result of inclement weather in the forecast.

BBC even reported that the change was happening, but The Athletic later indicated that FIFA will keep the match at the scheduled time. This also means the Brazil-Norway will be played at its scheduled time as well.

“England’s World Cup round-of-16 game against Mexico will kick off at its planned time, despite discussions over bringing it forward,” The Athletic detailed on July 3.

“Sources briefed on the process told The Athletic that FIFA had pointed to concerns over possible weather disruption, including flooding, sparking discussions on Friday over whether to shift the game at the Estadio Azteca away from its scheduled 6pm local time (8pm ET; Monday 1am BST) start.”

USMNT Fans Are Counting Down the Days Until the United States Take on Belgium

USA fans will have to wait until Monday, July 6, for the USMNT’s next match against Belgium. United States manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to tell his team to “touch the moon” amid the team’s World Cup run.

“For us, it’s about to keep dreaming,” Pochettino explained, per Yahoo Sports.

“To keep working… all is possible in football if you believe. And we are going to believe.”