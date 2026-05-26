Seattle FIFA World Cup News Grabs Attention Weeks Before Scheduled Games

Seattle continues to look like one of the most appealing World Cup host cities, and the latest news should have the Pacific Northwest among the top places for visiting fans traveling to attend the FIFA tournament. There is a new viewing option available, even for fans without tickets to the World Cup.

The Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign FC have partnered with Lenovo to launch the Seattle Soccer Celebration, a continuous World Cup watch party that will be held on a floating soccer venue on Elliott Bay. Select fans and partners will be able to watch games on the unique floating mini-pitch venue located near Seattle’s waterfront park.

Seattle will play host to six World Cup matches, including the United States taking on Australia on Friday, June 19, at Lumen Field, which will be known as Seattle Stadium during the FIFA tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest World Cup news.

Who Can Buy Tickets for Seattle’s Floating World Cup Watch Party?

Fans can click here to register for the opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming World Cup watch parties. Businesses and sponsors can also rent out the unique venue during the World Cup.

Social media is already buzzing as Sounders season ticket holders have been offered a chance to purchase tickets for the Seattle Soccer Celebration. Tickets are starting at $52 for season ticket holders, per soccer reporter Noah Riffe.

Seattle World Cup Schedule: USMNT vs. Australia Headlines 6 Games

Here’s a look at Seattle’s World Cup schedule of six games. The first match begins on June 15, as Egypt takes on Belgium.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) June 15 Belgium vs. Egypt 3 p.m. June 19 USA vs. Australia 3 p.m. June 24 Qatar vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 p.m. June 26 Egypt vs. Iran 11 p.m. July 1 Round of 32 game 4 p.m. July 6 Round of 16 game 8 p.m.

Seattle World Cup Watch Parties Include Pacific Place & Waterfront Park

The celebration will be in high demand given the massive LED screen showing the games combined with a soccer pitch in celebration of the World Cup. Additionally, the views of the Puget Sound and Seattle skyline do not hurt as well.

“Throughout the tournament, Seattle Soccer Celebration powered by Lenovo will serve as a dynamic, floating hub surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event, with events on Pier 62 free and open to the public, as well as live viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, global tournament programming, community and youth soccer activations, in addition to cultural events, entertainment and storytelling experiences,” the Seattle Soccer Celebration press release detailed.

“… With projected attendance in the hundreds of thousands across these unique waterfront spaces, the activation is designed to be both accessible and unforgettable, a place where fans, families, creators and global visitors come together to experience the game in a uniquely Seattle way.”

Seattle locals as well as traveling fans will have no shortage of options for World Cup watch parties. Inside Seattle the watch party options include Pacific Place, Waterfront Park, Seattle Center and Victory Hall in SoDo near Lumen Field.

Additionally, Bellingham, Bremerton and Everett are among the surrounding cities who have announced FIFA fan zones.