World Cup Games Today: Is There FIFA Soccer on TV Schedule for Thursday, July 16?

The World Cup is coming to a close which means there are no games on TV today, Thursday, July 16. Unfortunately, fans will have a bit of a wait before the next World Cup game.

There are also no World Cup games on Friday, July 17. Technically, two World Cup games remain with France taking on England in the third-place match on Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Argentina squares off against Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. Eastern. Both of the remaining games will be broadcast on Fox.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming World Cup schedule.

World Cup Schedule: FIFA Soccer Matches on TV

Here’s a look at the remaining World Cup schedule. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL Saturday, July 18 France vs. England 5 p.m. Fox Sunday, July 19 Spain vs. Argentina 3 p.m. Fox

The Countdown to 2030 World Cup Soon Begins

From watch parties to the actual games, it has been a summer of soccer in the United States. Sadly, all good things must come to an end but not before what is expected to be two more entertaining matches.

Even the France-England game for third-place should be worth watching given both squads were World Cup contenders. The countdown soon begins to the 2030 World Cup which will be in Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.

Lionel Messi on Argentina vs. Spain: ‘It’s a Special Match’

Argentina once again needed some late heroics to advance. Now, Lionel Messi is set to square off against Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the grand finale.

After Argentina’s thrilling win over England, Messi labeled the final matchup against Spain- a country where the star spent plenty of time at FC Barcelona- as “special.”

“It’s a team I know well; they have a footballing philosophy and have been playing this way for many, many years,” Messi explained, per ESPN.

“I know the players — I’ve played against them, I follow them — and several of them are at Barça, the team I love and follow. It’s a special match, a World Cup final. I imagine it’s going to be an even contest.”

Spain Star Lamine Yamal Wanted to Face Messi’s Argentina in World Cup Final

Fans are sure to see the viral photo of Messi bathing a baby Yamal many more times in the coming days. Now a fully grown superstar, Yamal anticipated a matchup against Messi even before Spain knew their opponent.

“Yes, I’ve grown a little, and I think Leo has too,” Lamal told reporters. “I hope it happens. I’d love to face Messi in a World Cup final.”

Spain vs. Argentina Odds: Messi Is an Underdog in World Cup Final

Despite being the defending World Cup champions, it is Spain who are the favorites to hoist the trophy after upsetting France. Spain is a -160 favorite versus Argentina in the World Cup odds, per DraftKings.

Messi and Argentina sit as a +125 underdog in the latest soccer odds. It is a clash of styles as Spain has relied on their defensive prowess throughout the World Cup, while Argentina has leaned on Messi’s magic late in matches.