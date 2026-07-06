Folarin Balogun’s Family & Love Life: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Folarin Balogun, the U.S. Men’s National Team striker who has emerged as one of the biggest American stars of the 2026 World Cup, will be available for the team’s round-of-16 match against Belgium after FIFA suspended his one-game ban. The 25-year-old received a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA later confirmed the suspension would be put on hold for a one-year probationary period. Away from the field, Folarin’s story includes an unexpected birth in New York, Nigerian parents who raised him in England, and a difficult decision about which country to represent. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Folarin Balogun Was Born in New York After an Unexpected Change of Plans

Folarin was born in Brooklyn on July 3, 2001, but his arrival in the United States was not planned.

His Nigerian mother, Florence, was visiting her sister in New York while pregnant. When she tried to return home to England, she learned she was too far along in her pregnancy to fly.

“My mum always told me the story growing up, but I never really paid it any mind,” Folarin said in the HBO documentary “U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men’s National Soccer Team.” “She came to the U.S. to visit her sister, and she had her return ticket, but then they said that she was too pregnant. So, I was born in New York, but grew up in London.”

The timing also gave him a memorable connection to his future national team. He was born one day before Independence Day.

2. His Mother, Florence, Believes Her Son’s American Birth Was Fate

Florence and her husband, Ben Balogun, raised their son in England, but she never viewed his American birth as a simple coincidence.

“I don’t believe things happened by luck,” she told ESPN. “I think for me to have gone to America and for me to have had him there, it is just something that has really stuck with me. Even when he wasn’t even thinking of making an international decision, I’d already made up my mind that he is going to play for America.”

His parents have largely remained out of the spotlight, but Florence has been open about how much it meant to see her son eventually choose the United States.

3. Folarin Balogun Had 3 Countries to Choose From

Because of his family background and birthplace, Folarin was eligible to represent the United States, England or Nigeria.

He played for England from the Under-17 through Under-21 levels and earned 28 youth caps. He also made four appearances for the U.S. Under-18 team.

Eventually, he had to make a permanent decision.

“Choosing to represent the men’s national team was something I thought about for a long time, because the difference between international football compared to club football is you can transfer clubs,” he said in the HBO documentary. “But once you choose who you represent internationally, that’s you in life, it’s fixed, you can’t change it.”

He ultimately chose the United States and made his senior debut in 2023.

4. USMNT Fans Helped Convince Him to Choose the United States

A trip to Florida in March 2023 helped move Folarin closer to his final decision.

After fans learned he was near a USMNT training camp, they launched an online campaign encouraging him to represent the United States. Their support made an impression.

When he finally told his family about his decision, Florence had a simple reaction.

“When I broke the news to my family they were all just over the moon, especially my mom,” Folarin told ESPN. “She said, ‘What took you so long?'”

He later credited American fans with helping motivate him.

“I’ve always said the fans gave me so much motivation and showed me so much support. The most important thing has always been to be able to repay that,” he told reporters after the Paraguay match. “I just want to continue to show the fans I made the right decision.”

5. Folarin Balogun Keeps His Love Life Completely Private

Folarin is not married and does not have a publicly known girlfriend.

The Monaco forward has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight, and his social media accounts do not indicate that he is currently in a relationship.

If he is dating someone, he has chosen to keep that part of his life private.

For now, most of the attention remains on his soccer career. After coming through Arsenal’s academy and building his career in Europe, Folarin has become one of the most important players on the U.S. roster.