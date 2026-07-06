FIFA Announces New Decision on Folarin Balogun’s Playing Status Amid Belgium’s Appeal

Belgium attempted to appeal FIFA’s decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s red card, challenging the striker’s sudden availability in the Round of 16 game versus the USA. FIFA announced a final decision on Balogun and confirmed the star is eligible play against Belgium.

“FIFA has dismissed Belgium’s challenge over the eligibility of Folarin Balogun after world soccer’s governing body decided to suspend his one-game ban ahead of the World Cup round-of-16 game with the United States,” The Athletic’s Adam Crafton detailed in a July 6, 2026, story titled, “FIFA dismisses Belgium appeal over Folarin Balogun ban decision.”

“… FIFA’s appeals committee, however, has rendered the request submitted by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) as ‘inadmissible’. They did so on the grounds that ‘the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision,’ a statement from FIFA said.”

Here’s a look at the play where Balogun was later awarded a red card following a VAR review.

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Now, the decision is on USA manager Mauricio Pochettino on whether Balogun will be in the starting lineup given the USMNT learned of the star’s availability on the eve of the elimination clash versus Belgium. Pochettino could opt to bring Balogun off the bench, but smart money is on the striker starting.

Belgium to Contest Result of USA Game If Folarin Balogun Is Active for World Cup Match: Report

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This may be a new decision, but it does not appear that Belgium is done fighting Balogun’s eligibility. Belgium has already revealed their plans to contest the result of the USA game if Balogun is active.

“OFFICIAL: Belgian Federation inform US Soccer they will contest Balogun’s eligibility after the game, if selected,” soccer insider Fabrizio Romano detailed in a July 6, message on X. “‘The RBFA has informed the United States Soccer Federation that it contests the eligibility of the player, should the player be listed on the referee’s team sheet.’

“This leaves all further actions open.”

Donald Trump Hints at Call to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Review Flo Balogun’s Red Card Suspension

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President Donald Trump confirmed that he made a call to FIFA pushing to review Balogun’s eligibility following a controversial red card. Trump hinted that there was a conversation with FIFA president Gianni Infantino amid the red card.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, you have to do this,” Trump told reporters on July 6, per ESPN. “This man is a smart, tough man, Gianni Infantino. He’s a smart, tough man, and his stock has gone through the roof because the job he has done has been great. I feel like we have to have all the best players on the field.

“… (The referee) made a call that nobody could believe … he’s our best player, or one of our best players. And he gave him a red card. I didn’t know what that meant … yes, I asked for a review by FIFA. [Balogun] didn’t do anything wrong, and he’s our best player or one of our best players.”

Trump’s relationship with Infantino had been well-documented. If the United States is able to pull off a victory over Belgium, it will be interesting to see how the squad responds.