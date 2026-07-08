Folarin Balogun Makes Heartfelt Post After USMNT’s World Cup Run

The U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) was eliminated from the FIFA World CUp on Monday evening, after Belgium’s strong offensive attack was just too much for the Americans to handle.

There were, of course, some questionable blunders in the game, but for the most part, Belgium seemed to simply be the more complete team.

However, the USMNT captured the viewership of Americans all across the country, and for those who aren’t normally as big of soccer fans (speaking for myself), Folarin ‘Flo’ Balogun really captivated the country with his exciting level of play. Well, now that the USMNT’s World Cup run is over, Balogun had the chance to reflect on the journey, and he made a very heartfelt post about it.

Folarin Balogun Makes Heartfelt Post

Just a day after the 4-1 loss to Belgium, USMNT star Folarin Balogun took to social media to express his gratitude for the run the U.S. men’s national team made.

He wrote (via X): “My debut World Cup… it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans it was not good enough when it mattered most and we let you down.”

“Soccer in America will only become bigger the belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing and I know the best days are in front of us, the future belongs to those who never stop believing, this moment will fuel us. We will be back Why not us? For the nation. For the flag.”

If there’s one major takeaway from the World Cup for the Americans, it’s the fact they have an international star in Flo Balogun.

Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Sparks Controversy

I mean, heck, Folarin Balogun became such a prominent figure in American soccer in his World Cup debut after a red card was handed to him in the USMNT’s round of 32 matchup against Bosnia.

There was major controversy surrounding the call, and the U.S’s own president, Donald J. Trump, made the call to the FIFA president to overturn the red card, and allow for Balogun to play against Belgium.

It was a very fun journey for Balogun and likely the rest of the American players, but as Balogun notes, soccer is America will only become bigger in the states if the buy-in remains from the fans who watch it, which many believe will be the case come the next FIFA World Cup.