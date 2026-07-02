Folarin Balogun Red Card Sparks Controversy in Team USA World Cup Match

Team USA Star Folarin Balogun was hit with a red card in the team’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, a call that left his team shorthanded and sparked some immediate pushback.

Balogun was handed the red card after a collision with an opponent in the 61st minute. Officials reviewed the play before issuing the punishment, which will have the American team playing shorthanded for the remainder of the game and without the key player should they advance to the Round of 16.

Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Sparks Outcry

Many disagreed with the decision to send Balogun out of the match, including some who took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Many of the comments questioned why officials would use the VAR replay system and still determine that Balogun deserved the harshest punishment. Replay showed that Balogun made contact with Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle, though many believed it was not intentional contact and deserved a yellow card, not a red.

“WHAT ARE WE DOING WITH VAR,” wrote reporter Nick Vernoica in a post on X. “No chance that was a red card. Balogun definitely got him with his cleats, but accidental contact within normal play. Yellow, fine. No foul to straight red is insane.

Former NFL star Jason Kelce questioned why Balogun would be handed a red card for contact that did not appear to be intentional.

“Man, somebody help me. That foul looked incidental from Balogun, shouldn’t a Red Card be given if there is either intention to foul, or an action that is aggressive and unsafe in nature?” Kelce shared in a post on X. “Didn’t feel like Balogun was out of control or anything, just looked like it kind of happened.”

Even more seasoned soccer fans and reporters thought the call was too harsh. The Athletic’s Phil Hay added that he thought the play was not deserving of a red card.

“I think that’s what you call a game-changer. Everybody looks stunned,” Hay wrote. “I feel for Balogun. It was a clumsy coming together but I’m not even sure he was trying to put a foot in, or not in the way it landed. “The coming together was nasty for the Bosnia player but I don’t think that’s a red card.” Balogun appeared emotional after being given the red card, with players on both teams showing their support.

“Christian Pulisic and Bosnian defender Sead Kolašinac console Flo Balogun after he was shown a red card,” noted Fox Sports in a post on X.

Folarin Balogun Opened Scoring for Team USA

Before being sent off with a red card, Balogun had opened the scoring for the United States with a goal in the 45th minute to break the tie. Team USA added another late in the second half to extend the lead to 2-0, scoring on a free kick after a Bosnian penalty.

While the second goal put Team USA in strong position to advance to the Round of 16 and a showdown with powerhouse Belgium, they would be without Balogun, who would serve a one-game suspension for receiving a red card.