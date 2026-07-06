England Boss Thomas Tuchel Slams FIFA’s Folarin Balogun Decision

The United States men’s national team heads into its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 meeting with Belgium after one of the tournament’s most debated disciplinary decisions. FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun’s automatic one-match ban, making the striker available for Monday’s knockout match after he had initially been sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The decision has sparked widespread discussion across the tournament. Belgium has challenged Balogun’s eligibility, while coaches and officials have questioned FIFA’s handling of the process. England manager Thomas Tuchel became the latest high-profile figure to weigh in following England’s victory over Mexico.

Thomas Tuchel Questions FIFA’s Process Over Folarin Balogun Decision

Balogun was shown a straight red card after a VAR review during the United States’ Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Monaco forward caught defender Tarik Muharemović on the ankle while challenging for the ball, triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

FIFA later suspended that ban under Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code, placing it under a one-year probationary period and clearing Balogun to face Belgium.

Speaking after England’s 3-2 Round of 16 win over Mexico, Tuchel said the issue was not whether Balogun deserved a red card but how FIFA reversed a decision after it had already been made.

“To be clear it was not a red card. VAR got involved. The decision is made. Who overturns this decision and when and on what grounds? It’s strange for me,” Tuchel said, according to Henry Winter.

The England manager questioned whether consistency would now be maintained in future disciplinary decisions.

“We want consistency. I think it is not a yellow card, Declan Rice. Does France get the yellow card back for (Michael) Olise which was not a yellow card. Where does this start and where does this end? Do we appeal (Jarell Quansah red)?”

Tuchel also joked when asked whether England captain Harry Kane should seek help from U.S. President Donald Trump following the Balogun ruling.

“Maybe!” Tuchel replied with a smile.

His comments echoed concerns raised by several coaches who believe FIFA’s intervention has created uncertainty over how disciplinary decisions will be handled during the remainder of the tournament.

Belgium Challenges Folarin Balogun’s Eligibility Before World Cup Clash

According to Adam Crafton of “The Athletic”, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has formally challenged Balogun’s eligibility ahead of the Round of 16 match.

In a statement, the RBFA said it learned about Balogun’s reinstatement through media reports before contacting FIFA for clarification. The federation argued it was not provided with sufficient information about the disciplinary process.

“As its only response, FIFA sent a letter to the RBFA stating that it considered this correspondence to constitute an appeal, that a judge had been appointed, and that the RBFA had only a few hours to complete that appeal. No information whatsoever was provided by FIFA,” the federation said.

The RBFA added that it still had not received FIFA’s full decision or explanation and therefore had “no alternative but to challenge the player’s eligibility for the upcoming match.”

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia also questioned the ruling during his pre-match press conference.

“The Belgian federation isn’t just defending itself or the national team; it’s defending football in general — its integrity and its ethics,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino defended FIFA’s decision, arguing that his team had already paid the price by playing more than half an hour with 10 players against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“For me, there isn’t much debate here, though I do understand Belgium’s perspective and Rudi’s point of view,” Pochettino said. “If anyone was harmed in this whole situation, it was the United States.”

A FIFA Appeals Committee member has been appointed to hear Belgium’s challenge. According to The Athletic, submissions from both federations were requested before Monday’s match, although it remains unclear whether a final ruling will be issued before kickoff.

For now, Balogun remains eligible to play as the United States prepares to face Belgium with a place in the World Cup quarterfinals at stake.