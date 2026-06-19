Flo Balogun’s Girlfriend Questions Intensify Amid USA’s World Cup Run

Folarin “Flo” Balogun is off to a hot start at the World Cup, prompting fans to wonder if the USA star has a girlfriend. Balogun’s two goals during the team’s opening match has the United States buzzing about the striker.

So far, it does not appear that Balogun has a girlfriend, at least not publicly.

If Balogun is in a relationship, the USMNT striker is keeping it private as the star’s Instagram page is absent of any mention of a love interest. As for Balogun’s hot streak, the United States star is attempting to take it all in during the World Cup.

“Definitely, I’m giving myself time to step away and just process what a special night it was for the team and myself also,” Balogun explained, per Yahoo Sports’ Steven Goff. “It’s what you dream of as a little kid.

“… You can’t fluke your way to these sorts of performances. It comes from intense work over a long period of time, and then when you get to a stage like this, it’s just about playing free, [applying] everything you’ve been learning.”

Here’s what you need to know about Balogun’s life away from soccer.

Flo Balogun Does Not Publicly Have a Girlfriend

Balogun was born in New York, but grew up in London. The striker has roots in the United States, England and Nigeria.

After scoring two goals in the United States’ opener versus Paraguay, Balogun opened up about the experience.

“It’s a dream. A dreamy night,” Balogun noted, per The Daily Mail. “I’ve not been able to take it all in.

“… I’m sure when I get back to my hotel and I rest, I’m sure I’m going to really be able to be in the moment and experience how much of an amazing night this is,” Balogun continued.

“I visualized my debut in the World Cup [and] scoring. But the reality did surpass that with scoring two goals. And the second goal was a fantastic goal as well. So a very dreamy, dreamy night.”

Flo Balogun Mom, Florence, on Star Being Born in USA: ‘I Don’t Believe Things Happened by Luck’

If Balogun continues his stellar play in the World Cup, there is only going to be increased interest in his personal life. Balogun plays for Monaco and other major clubs could also come calling.

The star’s American dream nearly did not happen. Balogun’s mom, Florence, took a trip to visit family in New York City during her pregnancy.

As Balogun’s mother attempted to return to England, the airline would not allow her to fly back due to safety concerns as she was seven months pregnant.

“I don’t believe things happened by luck,” Florence told ESPN in 2023. “I think for me to have gone to America and for me to have had him there, it is just something that has really stuck with me.

“Even when he wasn’t even thinking of making an international decision, I’d already made up my mind that he is going to play for America.”

As fate would have it, Balogun was born in New York which opened up a pathway for the star to play on the USMNT decades later.