Folarin ‘Flo’ Balogun’s Parents & Nationality Sparks Fans’ Interest Amid Red Card

United States striker Folarin “Flo” Balogun has become the story of the World Cup amid a suspended red card, prompting plenty of interest about the USA star’s parents. Balogun’s family’s nationality includes roots in England, Nigeria and the United States.

During the USA’s run in the World Cup, Balogun has become a rising star who fans want to learn more about.

In a bit of fate, the star’s eligibility to play for the United States in the World Cup could be credited to a flight attendant. Balogun’s mom, Florence, traveled to New York City to visit family during the late stages of her pregnancy.

Florence was slated to go back to England for Balogun’s eventual birth, but the airline would not allow her to fly due to safety concerns amid her pregnancy. Thus, Balogun was born in the United States but raised in London, England.

Balogun’s dad, Ben Balogun, is originally from Nigeria and the soccer star’s mother also has Nigerian roots. Due to Balogun’s diverse family background, the striker had the choice of playing for the national team of England, Nigeria or United States.

Balogun became a United States citizen at birth after being born in New York.

Here’s what you need to know about Balogun’s family.

Folarin Balogun’s Nationality Includes English, Nigerian & American Heritage

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Balogun grew up playing in Arsenal’s youth system sparking plenty of interest around the world. This created a recruiting battle between the United States and England who both pushed for a commitment from Balogun to play for their national team.

“My mum always told me the story growing up, but I never really paid it any mind,” Balogun remarked on the HBO series “U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team.” “She came to the US to visit her sister, and she had her return ticket, but then they said that she was too pregnant. So, I was born in New York, but grew up in London.

“Choosing to represent the men’s national team was something I thought about for a long time, because the difference between international football compared to club football is you can transfer clubs, but once you choose who you represent internationally, that’s you in life, it’s fixed, you can’t change it.”

Flo Balogun Was Born in the United States & Grew Up in England

The USA star has also been in the news amid a controversial red card. Balogun was slated to miss the USA-Belgium match as a result, but FIFA suspended the star’s red card, allowing the striker to surprisingly play in the Round of 16 match.

President Donald Trump admitted to pressing FIFA to review the red card and Balogun’s eligibility against Belgium. It is a script fit for a movie given Balogun’s fascinating story of being born in the United States.

During a 2023 interview with ESPN’s Connor O’Halloran, Balogun’s mother, Florence, revealed that she and her newborn son went back to London less than two months after his birth.

“Where the story came from that he was in America until he was 2, I’ll never know,” Balogun’s mom, Florence, said at the time. “I had him in July and by the end of August we were back in London.

“… I don’t believe things happened by luck,” she said. “I think for me to have gone to America and for me to have had him there, it is just something that has really stuck with me. Even when he wasn’t even thinking of making an international decision, I’d already made up my mind that he is going to play for America.”

Balogun is quickly becoming one of the faces of American soccer. The star’s family has witnessed the striker’s rapid rise on the world stage.