Folarin ‘Flo’ Balogun’s Parents’ Unlikely Story Has Ties to England, Nigeria & USA

Folarin “Flo” Balogun’s parents, Florence and Ben, are a major reason why the USA striker had a choice when it came to his national team decision. There was a major free agency battle between the United States, England and Nigeria to get the star’s commitment to play for their national team leading up to the World Cup.

Flo was born in Brooklyn, New York, but his parents raised the soccer star in England. The couple also have Nigerian roots as well.

“Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Nigerian parents of Yoruba heritage; moved to London at one month old and was raised in England,” Flo’s USMNT bio reads. “Eligible to represent the United States, England, and Nigeria; chose the USMNT after attending a training camp in Florida in spring 2023, citing fan support on social media as influential in his decision.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Balogun family.

A Family Trip to the United States Prompted Folarin Balogun’s Unexpected Birth in New York City

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Long before this decision, Flo’s unlikely ties to the United States developed by chance. While living in England, Flo’s mom, Florence, took a trip to New York City to visit family.

Florence intended to fly back to London, but the airline would not allow her to fly while being seven months pregnant due to safety concerns. This prompted Florence to stay in the United States where Flo was ultimately born.

Had his mother taken the flight back to England as planned, there is likely no Flo on the USMNT. Gone are the two goals in the USA’s opening World Cup match against Paraguay.

Instead, Flo had plenty of options for what country to represent.

An Airline Ruled That Flo Balogun’s Mom, Florence, Was ‘Too Pregnant’ to Fly Back to England for Birth

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From Orlando Magic games to other American sporting events, Flo’s recruitment tour by the United States proved too much for England to overcome. Flo grew up playing in the Arsenal youth academy in England but years later it would be the USA crest, not The Three Lions, that the striker would be wearing at the World Cup.

When he is not scoring goals for the United States, Flo plays for Monaco. The USMNT striker believes it was destiny that led him to play for the United States.

“My mum always told me the story growing up, but I never really paid it any mind,” Flo noted on the HBO series “U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team.” “She came to the US to visit her sister, and she had her return ticket, but then they said that she was too pregnant. So, I was born in New York, but grew up in London.

“Choosing to represent the men’s national team was something I thought about for a long time, because the difference between international football compared to club football is you can transfer clubs, but once you choose who you represent internationally, that’s you in life, it’s fixed, you can’t change it.”