FIFA Makes Final Decision on USA Appealing Folarin ‘Flo’ Balogun’s Red Card: Report

It was a dominant performance from the USA against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but there is one thing hanging over the USMNT’s upcoming game against Belgium. Folarin “Flo” Balogun received a red card which automatically means the star will be unable to play versus Belgium.

There is plenty of outrage over Balogun’s red card and fans are curious if the United States can appeal FIFA’s decision. There has been conflicting info on whether a red card can be appealed.

FIFA told The Athletic that a red card cannot be appealed and is an automatic suspension. Some pointed to the rules below as a counter argument.

“Article 19 of the new rules requires the Panel to render a decision within 48 hours of the lodging of the application,” Global Sports Advocates detailed regarding a World Cup appeal. “The President of the Ad Hoc Division may extend the deadline only in exceptional circumstances. By contrast, ordinary CAS appeals routinely take six months or longer.

“In genuinely urgent matters, the President or Panel can also order a stay of the challenged decision—or other preliminary relief—before hearing the other side, when irreparable harm is at stake. The Panel weighs the likelihood of success, the risk of harm, and the interests of other tournament participants before ordering relief.”

The USA Cannot Appeal Folarin ‘Flo’ Balogun’s Red Card & Star Will Miss Belgium Game: Report

Regardless, FIFA revealed after the match that there will be no appeal process available for the United States. Following Balogun’s red card, FIFA pointed to the rules and emphasized that there is no appeal process.

Here’s how The Athletic’s Ben Burrows, Tom Bogert, Adam Crafton and Dan Sheldon explained FIFA’s response.

“When asked by The Athletic whether a red card can be appealed a FIFA official pointed to its regulations and Article 66.4 which states:

‘A sending-off automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match. The FIFA judicial bodies may impose additional match suspensions and other disciplinary measures.'”

Not only is a red card an automatic suspension, but Balogun faces “further sanctions” at FIFA’s discretion. In other words, Balogun could be suspended for games beyond the Belgium match if FIFA decided to do so.

USA vs. Belgium: The USMNT Are a Slight Favorite in the World Cup Odds

This is a frustrating decision, but now the United States must move on to come up with a game plan in Balogun’s absence. As of now, the USA is a slight favorite against Belgium in the opening line.

Belgium is listed at -105 to advance, while the USMNT sit at -120 to win, per DraftKings. It appears Vegas is factoring in the United States’ advantage of playing on home soil, especially in Seattle.

Ricardo Pepi is expected to be a strong candidate to replace Balogun in the United States starting XI versus Belgium.

“In Balogun’s case, he will now miss the U.S.’s last-16 meeting against Belgium with it possible he could miss further games should the U.S. progress further in the tournament should FIFA choose to extend the suspension,” The Athletic detailed.