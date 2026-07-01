Does Folarin ‘Flo’ Balogun Have Wife or Girlfriend? What You Need to Know on USA Star

Folarin “Flo” Balogun does not have a wife, and the star is not known publicly to have a girlfriend. Balogun is not married and if the USMNT star is in a relationship, the striker has done a great job keeping it private.

The Monaco star has been one of the stories of the World Cup and emerged as a fan favorite among USA supporters. Balogun’s Instagram page is absent of any indication of a love interest.

Yet, there is plenty of interest in Balogun’s life off the pitch with his emergence as one of the USA’s key players.

Here’s what you need to know about Balogun.

Folarin ‘Flo’ Balogun’s Parents Have Ties to England & Nigeria

Balogun had a choice in playing for the United States, England or Nigeria. The striker was born in New York City but raised in London.

Balogun’s chances of playing for the United States were slim if it were not for divine intervention. Balogun’s mom, Florence Balogun, was visiting family in New York City and the airline would not allow her to fly back to London due to safety concerns amid her pregnancy.

This set the stage for Balogun to be born in the United States and decades later become eligible to play for the United States. After an intense recruiting battle, Balogun committed to play for the United States over England.

“My mum always told me the story growing up, but I never really paid it any mind,” Balogun explained on the HBO series “U.S. Against the World: Four Years with the Men’s National Soccer Team.” “She came to the US to visit her sister, and she had her return ticket, but then they said that she was too pregnant. So, I was born in New York, but grew up in London.

“Choosing to represent the men’s national team was something I thought about for a long time, because the difference between international football compared to club football is you can transfer clubs, but once you choose who you represent internationally, that’s you in life, it’s fixed, you can’t change it.”

‘Flo’ Balogun Intends to Hit ‘Another Gear’ as the USA Begins Knockout Games

Balogun currently plays for Monaco, but there is a growing buzz that bigger clubs are interested in the striker amid his stellar play during the World Cup. The USA star believes he has “another gear” to hit as the United States heads to the knockout stage of the tournament.

“I can feel the difference in just the atmosphere,” Balogun told reporters on June 28. “It’s knockout football, so you lose, you go home. So for me, there’s a change in my mindset and mentality as well.

“Not that I wasn’t taking it seriously before, but you can just go into another gear because you want it more. I don’t want the journey to end.”

Whether this gear includes a significant other remains to be seen. For now, Balogun is focused on the United States making a deep push in the World Cup.