France Manager to Miss Crucial Norway Clash After Mother’s Passing

France manager Didier Deschamps will not be at the team’s upcoming World Cup match against Norway following the tragic death of his mother.

The news was announced by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Tuesday, June 23, which said that Deschamps is heading back to France to attend the funeral.

“At this incredibly painful time, we wish the head coach great strength and assure him of everyone’s support,” the FFF said.

Assistant coach Guy Stéphan will take over in his absence for the team’s match on Friday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The FFF did not provide a timeline for Deschamps’ expected return.

Didier Deschamps Plans To Retire After 2026 World Cup

Deschamps plans to leave his role as France’s head coach following the end of the 2026 World Cup.

“In 2026 it will be over. In my head it’s very clear. I’ve done my time, with the same desire and passion to maintain France at the highest level but 2026 is [a] very good [time to stop],” Deschamps told TF1 (transcribed by ESPN).

“One has to be able to say stop, there’s a life after this. The most important is for France to stay at the top as they have been for many years.”

Deschamps became the manager of the France national football team on July 8, 2012, and has made history as the longest-serving coach in the nation’s history. He led the team to a 2018 FIFA World Cup victory as well as finishing runner-up in the 2022 World Cup. Deschamps was also a member of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning team.

ESPN further reports that Zinedine Zidane, who is the former Real Madrid manager, is currently the heavy favorite to replace him.

France-Iraq Became First Game of 2026 World Cup To Be Interrupted By Weather

France’s match on Monday, June 22, became the first match at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico to be disrupted by weather.

Thunderstorms began during halftime at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia where France held a 1-0 lead. Because of the weather, FIFA told The Athletic that there would be a minimum of a 30-minute delay, which included the 15 minute halftime break.

“The situation is still being observed to determine if further delays are anticipated,” a statement from FIFA said, adding that they will “follow the safety protocols established by the local authorities.”

The game remained paused for more than two hours, restarting at 8 p.m. ET.

“There was a lot of rain and that made the pitch very heavy. It was the first time that this has happened to me but it happens. OK, it was a long match and we have another one in four days, but the most important thing is we have six points and have qualified for the next round,” Deschamps said.

“It’s a question of safety, it is what it is,” he added. “You can’t fight rain and lightning. There is always a risk it will happen and you have to observe the local rules. You just have to adjust.”

France ultimately came away victorious, defeating Iraq 3-0 thanks to a brace from Mbappe.