France vs. Senegal: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction, & Odds for World Cup

France begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Tuesday with a high-profile Group I clash against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium, as Didier Deschamps’ side looks to take the first step toward another deep run on the sport’s biggest stage.

Les Bleus arrive in the United States as one of the tournament favorites after reaching the 2022 World Cup final and winning the competition in 2018. France is led by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, who enters the tournament one goal shy of Olivier Giroud’s all-time France scoring record. Mbappé is joined by an attacking group that includes Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Paris Saint-Germain teammates Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué.

Senegal, meanwhile, enters its fourth World Cup appearance looking to build on its reputation as one of Africa’s strongest national teams. Led by Al-Nassr forward Sadio Mané, the Lions of Teranga have lost only twice in the past 18 months and will be eager to recreate the famous 1-0 victory over France at the 2002 World Cup. As one betting preview noted, France boasts “the best attack in world soccer,” while Senegal remains a team capable of causing problems on the counterattack.

Kylian Mbappé and Sadio Mané Lead Group I Showdown

France enters the contest ranked third in the FIFA rankings and is listed among the favorites to win the tournament. Les Bleus scored 16 goals while conceding only four during World Cup qualifying and have scored multiple goals in nine of their last 10 matches.

Mbappé remains the headline name. The Real Madrid forward scored 40 goals in 42 matches across all competitions during the 2025-26 season and already owns 12 World Cup goals. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup after scoring eight times in Qatar.

However, Senegal has consistently shown it can compete with elite opposition. The Lions of Teranga have reached three consecutive World Cups and continue to blend experienced leaders with emerging talent.

Mané returns to the tournament after missing the 2022 edition through injury. The 34-year-old remains Senegal’s all-time leading scorer with 55 international goals and will be central to any hopes of another historic result against France.

France Starting XI Lineup vs Senegal

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for France against Egypt.

Senegal Starting XI Lineup vs France

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Senegal against France.

Both teams enter the match with experienced squads featuring players from Europe’s top leagues.

France is expected to rely on Mbappé’s finishing ability alongside the creativity of Olise, Dembélé, and Doué. Defensively, Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, Arsenal center-back William Saliba and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano provide a strong foundation in front of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Senegal counters with a veteran core led by Mané, Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr and Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra. The African side also features experienced defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhaté, while former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy remains a key figure between the posts.

The matchup represents one of the toughest opening fixtures of the group stage, with both nations expected to compete for a place in the knockout rounds.

France vs. Senegal Prediction and Odds

Sportsbooks are favoring France to begin the tournament with a victory.

Moneyline Odds

France: -220

Senegal: +600

Draw: +350

Goal Total

Over 2.5 Goals: -140

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

Several analysts expect a competitive match despite France’s status as the favorite. Senegal has not lost by more than one goal in its last 17 matches and continues to defend effectively against top opposition.

France’s attacking depth may ultimately prove decisive, but Senegal’s disciplined defensive structure and counterattacking threat should keep the contest close.

Prediction

France 2-1 Senegal.

The result would give Les Bleus an important three points in Group I while continuing Senegal’s recent trend of remaining competitive against the world’s top teams. With Norway also viewed as a contender in the group, both sides know a strong start could be critical in the race for the knockout stages.