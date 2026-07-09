France vs Morocco Results Today: FIFA World Cup Quarter-final Live Score, Updates, Stats

The France national football team faced the Morocco national football team on Thursday in the opening quarter-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, renewing one of the tournament’s most memorable recent rivalries. The match took place at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT (4:00 PM ET).

France entered the contest after winning all five of its matches in the tournament, while Morocco arrived as the reigning African champions, carrying an outstanding 34-match unbeaten run. The latest France vs Morocco meeting also revived memories of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, where France claimed a 2–0 victory to end Morocco’s historic campaign.

France vs Morocco Match Context and Team News

The buildup to France vs Morocco centered on two of the tournament’s most in-form teams. France had looked dominant throughout the World Cup, combining defensive stability with one of the competition’s most dangerous attacks. Morocco, meanwhile, continued to impress with disciplined defending and quick transitions that had carried them through the knockout stage.

France faced injury concerns ahead of kickoff. Aurélien Tchouaméni remained a major doubt with a thigh injury, while Marcus Thuram was unavailable. Morocco also suffered a significant setback after Ismael Saibari was ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained in the previous round.

Key Players and Match Outlook

Kylian Mbappé entered the quarter-final leading the Golden Boot race with seven goals, while Michael Olise had already registered five assists during the tournament.

Morocco looked to Brahim Díaz to provide creativity, with captain Achraf Hakimi expected to play a key role at both ends of the pitch. Soufiane Rahimi was also expected to lead the attack in Saibari’s absence.

With a place in the World Cup semi-finals at stake, this France vs Morocco clash promised another memorable chapter between two of international football’s strongest sides.