France vs Senegal Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The France national football team hosted the Senegal national football team in a highly anticipated Group I opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The France vs Senegal clash attracted global attention due to the history between the two nations, dating back to Senegal’s famous 2002 World Cup victory over the defending champions.

Both teams entered the tournament with ambitions of advancing deep into the competition, making this opening fixture particularly significant. With the kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, fans around the world closely followed the France vs Senegal encounter as Group I action got underway.

France vs Senegal Match Preview and Team News

The buildup to France vs Senegal centered on two squads packed with talent and experience. France arrived as one of the favorites to challenge for the World Cup trophy, boasting strength across the pitch.

Manager Didier Deschamps was expected to rely on a core group featuring Mike Maignan, William Saliba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, N’Golo Kanté, and captain Kylian Mbappé. Creative attackers Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué were also expected to play key roles.

Senegal, meanwhile, entered the tournament determined to make another strong impression at the World Cup under coach Pape Thiaw. The African side looked to experienced leaders such as Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mané, while Nicolas Jackson provided an attacking threat.

The match represented another chapter in a memorable rivalry and offered both nations an opportunity to make a strong start in Group I. With qualification points at stake from the opening whistle, this France vs Senegal showdown carried major significance in the race for the knockout rounds.