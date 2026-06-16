France vs Senegal Player Ratings Today Reveal the Costly Mistakes Behind Senegal’s Painful World Cup Defeat

France vs Senegal player ratings today became one of the biggest talking points after France defeated Senegal 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opener in Boston. The France vs. Senegal player ratings suggested a comfortable scoreline, but the match was far more competitive than the final score suggested.

Senegal frustrated France throughout the first half with a disciplined defensive setup and several dangerous attacks. Nicolas Jackson hit the post, while Ismaïla Sarr missed a golden opportunity before halftime. France struggled to break through as Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise found little room to operate.

However, Didier Deschamps’ tactical changes after the break transformed the game. France became more aggressive, created better chances, and punished Senegal’s missed opportunities.

Mbappé scored twice to become France’s all-time leading international goalscorer with 58 goals, while Olise delivered one of the best performances on the pitch.

France vs Senegal Player Ratings Today: Highlight France’s Key Performers

The France vs. Senegal player ratings today were led by Mbappé, who earned a 9.0 rating and Player of the Match honors. The France captain remained quiet in the first half before scoring twice after the break. Olise was rated 8.5 after taking control of France’s attacking play and creating Mbappé’s opening goal with an excellent pass.

Dayot Upamecano earned an 8.2 rating after producing an excellent defensive display, while Bradley Barcola received a 7.8 after scoring shortly after coming off the bench. Adrien Rabiot earned 7.7 for his midfield control and assist, while Jules Koundé and Aurélien Tchouaméni both received 7.4 after strong second-half performances.

The young forward earned a 7.3 rating after providing energy and directness in France’s attack. William Saliba earned 7.2 after making a vital tackle to stop Nicolas Jackson. Ousmane Dembélé received 6.8 after struggling to find space before being substituted.

Theo Hernández was rated 6.3 after a quiet evening and was beaten by Ibrahim Mbaye for Senegal’s goal. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan received 6.2 after an uncertain first half but could do little about Senegal’s late strike.

France vs Senegal Player Rating Breakdown Shows Senegal’s Mixed Display

Every player rating reflected a Senegal side that competed well but failed to take crucial chances. Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy earned an impressive 8.0 rating despite conceding three goals. He produced several important saves to keep Senegal in the contest.

Substitute Ibrahim Mbaye earned a 7.5 rating after scoring a brilliant goal from distance. El Hadji Malick Diouf followed with a 7.3 after contributing strongly in both defense and attack. Iliman Ndiaye received a 7.0 rating after assisting Mbaye’s goal, while Idrissa Gueye earned 6.9 for his work in midfield.

Moussa Niakhaté and Sadio Mané both received a rating of 6.8. The veteran forward caused constant problems early on and set up some of Senegal’s most promising opportunities. Pape Gueye earned 6.7, while Krépin Diatta and Lamine Camara both received 6.6 ratings for solid but unspectacular performances.

Nicolas Jackson was rated 6.2 after hitting the post and missing another clear chance. Captain Kalidou Koulibaly received 6.1 after struggling against France’s pace as the game opened up. Ismaïla Sarr earned the lowest rating of 5.6 after wasting Senegal’s best chance before halftime.

France vs Senegal Player Result Decided by Second-Half Quality

The France vs. Senegal player result was ultimately shaped by France’s superior quality after halftime. Senegal’s defensive organization and attacking threat caused problems during the opening period, but missed chances proved costly. France took control through Olise’s creativity, Mbappé’s finishing, and Barcola’s energy from the bench.

The final France vs. Senegal player ratings today highlighted the difference between the two teams when the game opened up. Mbappé’s historic brace, Olise’s creativity, and Upamecano’s defensive strength helped France secure a 3-1 victory.

The player result gives France an important start in Group I, while Senegal will look to recover quickly after a match in which several missed opportunities changed the outcome.