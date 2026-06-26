France World Cup Schedule: Who & When Does Team Play in Next Game for Round of 32?

France has punched their ticket to the next round of the World Cup, but the team’s schedule depends on how the squad finishes in the Group Stage. Both France and Norway already secured spots in the Round of 32 heading into the final group match.

The outcome of the game will determine both France and Norway’s path in the next round. Heading into the France-Norway match, the odds favored the French winning the group.

Prior to the game, France had an 83% chance to win Group I, per The Athletic’s computer projections. If France wins the group, the squad would play in New York/ New Jersey on June 30.

France’s opponent would be a third-place team from Groups D, F or G, which almost assuredly would be Sweden. Sweden has a 99% chance to face the Group I winner, per The Athletic.

Here’s what you need to know about France’s World Cup schedule.

France World Cup Schedule: Potential Next Round Opponent Includes Ivory Coast

If France finishes as the Group I runner-up, the team would face the Ivory Coast in the next round as the Group E runner-up. France has just a 17% chance to play Ivory Coast in the computer projections.

This game would be on June 30, in Dallas, if France finishes as the runner-up. France is expected to be a heavy favorite in the Round of 32, no matter their opponent.

Will France Manager Didier Deschamps Coach in the Next Round?

France received the unfortunate news that Didier Deschamps’ mother has passed away. The team announced that Deschamps would step away from the national team and return to France for the services.

Assistant Guy Stephan will be on the touchline against Norway during Deschamps’ absence. France has not revealed a specific timeline for Deschamps’ absence, but it would be a surprise if the manager was not on the sideline for the Round of 32.

“The national team coach learned this morning of the death of his mother and will return to France to attend her funeral,” the French Federation detailed in a statement, per Yahoo Sports.

“In agreement with Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who is currently at the France team’s base camp, Deschamps has entrusted assistant coach Guy Stephan with responsibility for leading the squad until his return.”

Who Would France Play in the World Cup Round of 16 If the Team Advances?

Players may not be able to look ahead in the World Cup, but this does not stop fans from doing so. Let’s be optimistic about France and examine who the French would play in the Round of 16 if the team is able to continue advancing.

If France wins the group and their Round of 32 match, the team would face the winner of Germany and either Paraguay or Scotland in the Round of 16. This would set up a potential July 4, showdown against Germany in Philadelphia.

France needs to win the group for this to be their pathway. If France finishes as the runner-up, the team would face the winner of the Brazil and Japan match in the Round of 16 in New York on July 5.