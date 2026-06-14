How to Watch Germany vs. Curaçao: World Cup Time, TV, Live Stream

Germany begins their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Sunday when they face tournament debutants Curaçao in a Group E clash at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET as Julian Nagelsmann’s side looks to make a strong start after disappointing exits in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The four-time world champions enter the tournament ranked No. 10 in the FIFA rankings and arrive in strong form, having won their last five matches while scoring 18 goals. Led by stars such as Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich, Germany are aiming to re-establish themselves among the world’s elite on the biggest stage.

Curaçao, meanwhile, are making history with their first-ever World Cup appearance. Managed by veteran coach Dick Advocaat, the Caribbean nation became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup finals. Despite entering the competition as Group E underdogs, the squad remains confident ahead of its historic debut.

“We’ve been brought up playing the Dutch way and we’ve got real quality and excellent technique. We’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Curaçao midfielder Livano Comenencia said.

Germany vs. Curaçao: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream

The Group E opener will be played on Sunday, June 14, at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Kickoff Times:

U.S. ET: 1:00 p.m.

UK BST: 6:00 p.m.

India IST: 10:30 p.m.

Australia AEST: 3:00 a.m. (June 15)

United States Broadcast Information:

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Streaming: FOX One, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Fubo

Additional international coverage includes ITV1 in the United Kingdom, Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia.

Moroccan referee Jalal Jiyed has been assigned to officiate the match.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany Seek Strong Start in Group E

Germany enter the tournament with momentum after winning all five recent friendlies. Nagelsmann’s attack-minded system has produced goals, with Musiala and Wirtz emerging as central figures in the team’s rebuild.

The Germans know tougher tests await against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador later in the group stage, making a positive result against Curaçao all the more important.

Speaking to FIFA.com, midfielder Leon Goretzka said Germany are determined to reconnect with supporters after recent World Cup disappointments.

“We want to put things right. The memories don’t really bother us anymore, but it’s true that the sense of euphoria and that togetherness with the fans perhaps aren’t quite there at the moment,” Goretzka said.

“They’ve lost faith in us a little, and we’d love to win them over again. That’s actually my biggest personal motivation, and the same goes for the whole team.”

Germany are expected to line up with Manuel Neuer in goal behind a defense featuring Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum. Musiala, Wirtz and Leroy Sané are projected to support striker Kai Havertz in attack.

Dick Advocaat’s Curaçao Aim to Extend Historic Journey

Curaçao’s qualification has been one of the stories of the 2026 World Cup. The nation of approximately 150,000 people earned its place through an unbeaten qualifying campaign and now gets its first opportunity on football’s biggest stage.

Advocaat, 78, becomes the oldest manager in World Cup history. His squad includes players such as Tahith Chong, Jürgen Locadia, Leandro Bacuna and Comenencia.

Despite entering the match as clear underdogs, the team is embracing the challenge.

“As soon as the game gets under way, anything can happen. It’s always 11 against 11, not five against 11,” Comenencia said. “Anything’s possible, even against Germany.”

Former Manchester United academy player Tahith Chong highlighted the excitement surrounding the team’s achievement.

“I don’t think the island has slept yet. I think it’s been five months now since qualifying,” Chong said. “With the World Cup, the people enjoy it and the atmosphere is crazy down there.”

Germany is the favorite entering the Group E opener, but Curaçao will attempt to add another chapter to its remarkable World Cup story when the teams meet in Houston on Sunday.