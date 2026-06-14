Germany vs Curaçao Live Today: Injury Update Brings Relief Before World Cup Opener

Germany vs Curaçao live today will open Group E action at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as four-time champions Germany face tournament debutants Curaçao in Houston. The Germany vs Curaçao World Cup clash comes with important fitness news for both teams after final training sessions before kickoff.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has received a major boost with the return of veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, while Curaçao team news remains positive with all players available for selection.

The latest Germany vs Curaçao injury update could influence preparations on both sides as they begin their World Cup journey. Germany hopes to avoid another difficult start to a tournament, while Curaçao prepares for the biggest match in the nation’s football history.

Germany vs Curaçao Injury Update: Manuel Neuer Returns for Germany

The biggest development in the latest Germany vs Curaçao injury update is the return of Manuel Neuer.

The veteran goalkeeper has recovered from a calf injury that kept him out of the DFB-Pokal final and recent international friendlies against Finland and the United States. Nagelsmann confirmed that Neuer completed all training sessions this week without any discomfort.

The positive Manuel Neuer injury update means he is set to start his fifth consecutive World Cup. Germany will rely on his experience and leadership as they look to move beyond group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

However, Germany’s injury news is not entirely positive. Midfielder Lennart Karl has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a severe left quadriceps tear during training. Germany responded by calling up Assan Ouédraogo as a replacement.

Winger Serge Gnabry is also absent after missing the original squad because of a season-ending injury suffered in April.

There is better injury news for Germany regarding Jamal Musiala. The playmaker has fully recovered from a recent knock and is expected to feature alongside captain Joshua Kimmich and forward Kai Havertz.

Germany vs Curaçao Team News: Curaçao Arrives With a Fully Fit Squad

The latest Germany vs Curaçao team news is encouraging for Curaçao.

Dick Advocaat has a fully fit 26-man squad available for the country’s historic World Cup debut. Curaçao team news remains unchanged after the final training sessions in Houston.

Winger Kenji Gorré is available after overcoming a minor knee irritation that limited his workload during previous camps. He participated fully in training and is available for selection.

Curaçao team news also includes an update on the availability of veteran striker Jürgen Locadia. Although he received a red card in a pre-tournament friendly against Scotland, FIFA regulations do not carry suspensions from friendly matches into the World Cup group stage.

His experience could be important as Curaçao attempts to challenge a German side filled with tournament veterans.

Germany vs Curaçao Live Today: What the World Cup Opener Means

Germany vs Curaçao live today carries significance for both teams as they begin their Group E campaign.

Germany enters the Germany vs Curaçao World Cup opener as favorites and will aim to secure three points before later group matches against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador. With Neuer back in goal and Musiala fit, the squad appears stronger following the latest Germany vs Curaçao injury update.

For Curaçao, the Germany vs Curaçao World Cup match represents a historic milestone. The Caribbean nation became one of the smallest countries by population to qualify for a FIFA World Cup and now has the chance to make history on football’s biggest stage.

While Germany seeks a winning start, Curaçao arrives unbeaten in qualification and with positive team news, giving Advocaat a full squad from which to choose.