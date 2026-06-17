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Ghana World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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Ghana's goalkeeper #01 Lawrence Ati-Zigi (C) poses with teammates ahead of the international friendly football match between Wales and Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament, at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, on June 2, 2026. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images)

Ghana is set to make some noise during the 2026 World Cup after finishing first in CAF Group I, winning eight games and only losing one across ten matches.

The nation’s top finish was during the 2010 World Cup, where they made it to the quarterfinals.

That said, here’s a full list of Ghana’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Ghana World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Ghana World Cup squad, also known as the Black Stars.

Goalkeepers:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

GettyVIENNA, AUSTRIA – MARCH 27: Lawrence Ati-Zigi of Ghana during an international friendly match between Austria and Ghana at Ernst Happel Stadion on March 27, 2026 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

Joseph Anang, 26 (age), St Patrick’s Athletic (club) – #12 (kit number)

Benjamin Asare, 33, Accra Hearts of Oak SC – #16

Lawrence Ati Zigi, 29, St. Gallen – #1

Defenders:

Marvin Senaya

GettyCARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 02: Marvin Senaya of Ghana looks on during the international friendly match between Wales and Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium on June 02, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Jonas Adjetey, 22, Wolfsburg – #4

Rahman Baba, 31, PAOK – #17

Derrick Luckassen, 30, Pafos – #23

Gideon Mensah, 27, Auxerre – #14

Abdul Mumin, 28, Rayo Vallecano – #6

Jerome Opoku, 27, Istanbul Basaksehir – #18

Kojo Peprah Oppong, 22, Nice – #21

Alidu Seidu, 26, Rennes – #2

Marvin Senaya, 25, Auxerre – #26

Midfielders:

Antoine Semenyo

GettyCARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 02: Substitute Antoine Semenyo of Ghana pictured during the international friendly match between Wales and Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium on June 02, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Augustine Boakye, 25, Saint-Etienne – #20

Elisha Owusu, 28, Auxerre – #15

Thomas Partey, 33, Villarreal – #5

Antoine Semenyo, 26, Manchester City – #11

Kwasi Sibo, 27, Real Oviedo – #8

Caleb Yirenkyi, 20, Nordsjaelland – #3

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 22, Leicester City – #7

Forwards:

Inaki Williams

GettyCARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 02: Inaki Williams of Ghana looks on during the International Friendly match between Wales and Ghana at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 02, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Prince Kwabena Adu, 22, Viktoria Plzen – #25

Jordan Ayew, 34, Leicester City – #9

Christopher Bonsu Baah, 21, Al Qadsiah – #13

Ernest Nuamah, 22, Lyon – #24

Kamaldeen Sulemana, 24, Atalanta – #22

Brandon Thomas-Asante, 27, Coventry City – #10

Iñaki Williams, 32, Athletic Bilbao – #19

Average Age: 26.5 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 165.5 lbs

All Eyes Will Be On Antoine Semenyo

Ghana’s star, Antoine Semenyo, will be the player to watch for the Black Stars, with ESPN’s Anish Anand providing more context surrounding Semenyo.

“Antoine Semenyo was one of the most in-form forwards last season. He scored 17 goals for both Bournemouth and Manchester City in the Premier League last season and helped the latter to win two domestic trophies. There’s no question about Ghana’s main player and they will depend on him to take them into the next round.

Strangely, Semenyo’s numbers with the national team haven’t been impressive. The 26-year-old has played 34 games since 2022 but scored just three goals so far.”

Ghana will play its matches in Group L. The Black Stars open their World Cup on June 17 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where they will take on Panama. Six days later, they take on one-time champion England in Foxborough, Massachusetts. For their final group stage match, they travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to take on Croatia on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Ghana Schedule

  • June 17 – Panama (7 pm EST)
  • June 23 – England (4 pm EST)
  • June 27 – Croatia (5 pm EST)

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Ghana World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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