Get to Know Mexico’s Gilberto Mora: 2026 World Cup Youngest Player

A lot of eyeballs have been on Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora, the 2026 World Cup’s youngest player at just 17 years old and Mexico’s youngest player ever to appear in a World Cup match.

At just 17 years and 240 days old, Mora surpassed a record held by Manuel “Chaquetas” Rosas, who represented Mexico at the inaugural World Cup in the 1930 World Cup in Uruguay, at the age of 18 years and 134 days. The mark had survived for 96 years before finally being broken when Mexico took on South Africa during the World Cup opening match.

But how is Mora in the position that he’s in today? Get to know the 17-year-old Mexican star.

Get to Knghow Mexico’s Gilberto Mora: 2026 World Cup Youngest Player

Gilberto Mora was born on October 14th, 2008, in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, and is the son of Gilberto Mora Sr., a former Liga MX player who became a youth coach at Tijuana after retiring from professional soccer.

Mora Sr. had his son train through Club Tijuana’s youth academy, where he’s now a member of the pro club, making more than 50 senior appearances for the Liga MX club despite being just 17 years old. Mora also became the youngest-ever goal scorer in Liga MX at the age of 15.

Transfermarket.us has Mora valued at around ten million euros, and he was linked to the Spanish club Real Madrid before he signed a three-year contract to stay with Club Tijuana. According to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, Mora also had interest from FC Barcelona, Manchester City, and AC Milan.

“I am very grateful to Club Tijuana,” Mora said. “This club has helped me grow so much as a player and as a person. This motivates me even more to keep working hard and improving every day. Right now my focus is on helping the team and giving everything for Mexico at this World Cup.”

“Gilberto represents the very best of Club Tijuana,” club president Jorge Alberto said. “He is a player of exceptional talent.”

Mora’s Success Isn’t Accidental

It’s a dream come true for Gilberto Mora to represent his country at just 17 years old, and he carries that pride with him on the field.

“It’s a dream for me, being able to play soccer, which is what I love doing most. And now, representing your country in a World Cup is something beautiful,” Mora said. “It’s a source of pride to be here, and every day we carry that motivation and that dream of having a great World Cup. I think we all share that dream and that motivation to lift the trophy.”

Mora’s success isn’t handed on a silver platter to him, either. He’s one of the team’s hardest-working players, and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez commented on that realization:

“I glanced over and saw Morita reading a book. That’s when I thought, ‘This guy is different. They’re small details, but honestly, they make a difference.”

“You can see everyone’s quality in every training session,” Mora said regarding practices with Mexico’s national team, where he’s been learning from some of the veterans. “I always try to learn from them and observe what they do, so I can try to do the same.”

Even if Mora doesn’t see much playing time during the 2026 World Cup, he’s still working hard and preparing himself to be at his best when his name is called.

His advice to others who are inspired by his story? – “Enjoy every moment. Fight for your dreams. Always think about moving forward.”