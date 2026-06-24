Mexico’s legendary goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, is set to start in goal for his sixth World Cup, joining an exclusive club that includes icons like Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ochoa has been Mexico’s 2nd choice keeper, serving as a backup to 26-year-old goalkeeper Raúl Rangel.

“This is going to be my last one,” Ochoa said while reflecting on his career. “Now there’s no turning back.”

But how is Ochoa in the position that he’s in today? Get to know the 40-year-old Mexican legend.

Get to Know Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa: World Cup Legend

Guillermo Ochoa, commonly known as Memo Ochoa, is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, having his first cap for the Mexican national team back in 2005 in a friendly against Hungary.

Apart from the six World Cups he’s appeared in dating back to 2006, he also appeared in two FIFA Confederations Cups, two Olympic tournaments, two Copas América, one Toulon Tournament, one CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament, four CONCACAF Nations Leagues, and seven CONCACAF Gold Cups.

That’s all for Mexico, but in his personal career, Ochoa made his debut with América in a tournament against Monterrey back in 2004 when he was just 18 years old. He won Rookie of the Tournament and continued as the team’s starting goalkeeper. Fast forward to 2007, Ochoa was named in France Football’s list of candidates for the Ballon d’Or, being one of just three players named to not play in Europe.

Ochoa would go on to play for Ligue 1 French Club Ajaccio from 2011-2014 until he signed a three-year contract with Spanish La Liga club Málaga, where he was ranked seventh in the International Federation of Football History & Statistics’ list of the world’s best goalkeepers for 2014.

In 2017, Ochoa signed with Belgian club Standard Liège and was named the club’s Player of the Season in 2019. He then returned to Club América in August 2019 and became the highest-paid Mexican player in the Liga MX, earning $4.4 million USD annually.

2022, Ochoa signed with Italian Serie A club Salernitana, earning the club’s Player of the Season by helping keep Salernitana from being relegated, and left the club in 2024 to sign with Portuguese club AVS. Now, he’s been with AEL Limassol of Cyprus since 2025.

Ochoa Comments on Legendary Career With the Mexican National Team

Every chapter has its ending, and Guillermo Ochoa knows his time with the Mexican national team is coming to a close.

In an emotional interview with FIFA as part of its “Letters that Unite” series, Ochoa didn’t hold back on his thoughts about his time with the Mexican national team coming to an end.

“There are things you have to decide on and sacrifice when you’re so young,” Ochoa said. “School trips, graduation trips, being able to go on an exchange to another country to study, so many things you miss out on.

So, it’s been a never-ending cycle for over 22 or 23 years, with little time for holidays, for the family, to take them out. And the Mexican national team has always been my compass, my direction in my career, my life.

I can’t imagine my career without the national team. I don’t know what my career would be like without the national team. And now that my time with the national team is ending, I don’t see any more meaning in football, I don’t see any more meaning in continuing to play. I don’t see the point in keeping on playing.”

Struggling to hold back tears, the legendary goalkeeper continued.

“I’ve enjoyed each moment here. I gave it my all. I leave peacefully and with my head held high and I am proud to have experienced this.”

It’s been an absolute pleasure for fans of the Mexican national soccer team to have watched Ochoa over the years in goal, and it’s bittersweet to see that he’ll no longer be a part of the team.

Best of luck to Ochoa in the match against Czechia, and the hope is he can find purpose in the next chapter of his life.