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Haiti World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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Haiti players pose for pictures before the 2026 World Cup Group C football match between Haiti and Scotland at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on June 13, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

Haiti unfortunately fell 1-0 to Scotland in their 2026 World Cup opener, but look to bounce back.

Manager Sébastien Migné knows his squad could do better and looks to flip the script against Brazil and Morocco in the coming days.

That said, here’s a full list of Haiti’s squad and the clubs represented by each of the 26 players competing in the World Cup.

Club Team, Ages for Haiti World Cup Squad

Going by position, here are all the club teams and ages for the players on the 2026 Haiti World Cup squad, also known as Les Grenadiers.

Goalkeepers:

Johny Placide

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 13: Johny Placide #1 of Haiti clears the ball under pressure of Lyndon Dykes #9 of Scotland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Josué Duverger, 26 (age), FC Cosmos Koblenz (club) – #23 (kit number)

Alexandre Pierre, 25, FC Sochaux – #12

Johny Placide, 38, SC Bastia – #1

Defenders:

Martin Expérience

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 13: Martin Experience #8 of Haiti controls the ball against Lawrence Shankland #20 of Scotland during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Ricardo Adé, 36, LDU Quito – #4

Arcus Carlens, 29, Angers – #2

Hannes Delcroix, 27, FC Lugano – #5

Jérome Jean-Kevin Duverne, 28, KAA Gent #22

Martin Expérience, 27, AS Nancy Lorraine – #8

Duke Lacroix, 32, Colorado Springs Switchbacks – #13

Garven Metusala, 26, Colorado Springs Switchbacks – #14

Wilguens Paugain, 24, SV Zulte Waregem – #24

Keeto Thérmoncy, 20, BSC Young Boys – #3

Midfielders:

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 13: John McGinn #7 of Scotland in action challenges for the ball with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde #10 of Haiti during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, 27, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (Wolves) – #10

Danley Jean Jacques, 26, Philadelphia Union – #17

Woodensky Pierre, 21, Violette AC – #26

Carl-Fred Sainté, 23, El Paso Locomotive FC – #6

Dominique Simon, 25, FC Tatran – #25

Forwards:

Wilson Isidor

GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 13: Wilson Isidor #18 of Haiti applauds fans after the team’s 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Haiti and Scotland at Boston Stadium on June 13, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Josué Casimir, 24, AJ Auxerre – #21

Louicius Don Deedson, 25, FC Dallas – #11

Derick Etienne, 29, Toronto FC – #7

Yassin Fortune, 27, FC Vizela – #19

Wilson Isidor, 25, Sunderland – #18

Lenny Joseph, 25, Ferencvarosi TC – #16

Duckens Nazon, 32, Esteghlal FC – #9

Frantzdy Pierrot, 31, Çaykur Rizespor – #20

Ruben Providence, 24, Amiens City FC – #15

Average Age: 27.0 Average Height: 5’11” Average Weight: 165.9 lbs

Manager Sébastien Migné Comments After Loss

“We’re playing at an extremely high level. But you can get punished with one oversight,” Sébastien Migné said.

“When you play a match, what you’re trying to do ​is win,” he added. “On one hand, I’m very proud of what the boys showed tonight. It was a very good showing, with some good football. When we know where we’re ​coming from, we rose to the challenge, but it makes it that ​much more frustrating that we came up slightly short.”

Haiti’s next two group matches will be against Brazil on June 19th in Philadelphia (9 pm ET) and against Morocco on June 24th in Atlanta (6 pm ET).

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Haiti World Cup Squad 2026: Club Team, Age For All 26 Players

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