Harry Kane Makes England History in World Cup

England star Harry Kane entered his nation’s record books with a two-goal effort in a 4-2 win over Croatia on Wednesday.

Kane became the third British player to score two first half goals, and he became the third English player to score in three different World Cup appearances. Along the way, Kane equaled former England great Gary Lineker for 10 goals in World Cup play all-time.

Kane also joined Lineker and David Beckham as the only other England players to score two first half goals in a World Cup match. Kane’s feat of goals in three different World Cup appearances matches Beckham’s achievement.

England’s two goals from Kane kept the British ahead of Croatia each time in the first half, as the two national teams played a to 2-2 halftime tie. The British pulled away in the second half without Kane adding another goal, as Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford came up with goals.

Gary Lineker Has Major Praise For Harry Kane

Lineker, who played for England between 1984 and 1992, talked up Kane during The Rest is Football podcast on Thursday.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Kane equalled my record,” Lineker said. “I’m still ahead on alphabetical order and that’s all that matters! On a serious note, welcome to the double-figures club. It’s great. I mean, it may have taken him a World Cup more.”

“In all seriousness, Harry Kane is, I think, the greatest English striker we’ve ever had. I genuinely think that now,” Lineker added. “His all-round game, that’s, for me, what separates him from all the others.”

Kane, 32, has 81 career goals in 115 international matches. The Bayern Munich star has been playing professionally since 2009 and internationally since 2010.

Professionally, he has 98 goals in 94 games with Bayern Munich since 2023. He previously played for Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

During the podcast, former England star Alan Shearer also expressed his praise of Kane. Shearer played for England between 1992 and 2000.

“Harry Kane has seen [Lionel] Messi, has seen [Kylian] Mbappé, has seen [Erling] Haaland all come on and go straight away and go, ‘Boof’, get the goals,” Shearer said. “It’s only a matter of time before he breaks your record.”

England Coach Thomas Tuchel Talks Harry Kane Performance

British head coach Thomas Tuchel had plenty to say after Kane’s big game on Wednesday, which made England’s job easier on a night Croatia answered twice in the first half.

“If you see the commitment of our captain, of our No 9 in the extra time, to block a crucial shot after a set-piece with all his body and his commitment to buy into a defensive action like this then you know everything about his performance today,” Tuchel told reporters afterward.

“A complete performance. Absolute leader. He’s all in. Physically, mentally. It’s the full package at the moment,” Tuchel added. “He wants it and he leads by example, so we’re very happy.”

Tuchel will look for more leadership, and ideally more goals, from Kane when England returns to action on June 23 against Ghana in Foxboro, Massachusetts.