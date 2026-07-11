Harry Kane’s Wife, Katie Goodland, Announces Personal News During World Cup

During the World Cup, Harry Kane’s wife, Katie (also known as Kate) Goodland, has been a must follow on social media. Goodland has been giving England fans a glimpse of life in the United States during the FIFA tournament.

During England’s run, Goodland revealed a custom Boss top, perhaps a nod to a brand deal with the notable apparel company. The white shirt featured England’s signature “The Three Lions” crest with “Kane” written on the side.

“Game ready, let’s go England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @boss,” Goodland noted in the July 5, 2026, Instagram post.

Goodland is taking advantage of her large social media following. Kane’s wife has 347,000 Instagram followers and may be gaining a few more given her entertaining World Cup content.

It appears Goodland’s match day fit brought England some good fortune. England was able to pull off a win at the hostile Azteca Stadium in Mexico.

Here’s a look at Goodland’s winning outfit.



Here’s what you need to know about Kane’s wife.

Harry Kane’s Wife, Kate Goodland, Is Giving Fans a Glimpse of the World Cup in the United States

One of England’s stops during the World Cup was Dallas. Kane’s wife took to Instagram to reflect on her experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Goodland revealed that the trip to Dallas included her first rodeo.

“24 hours in Dallas 🤠,” Goodland remarked in the June 19, Instagram post. “1. Let’s gooo 2. Goosebumps 3. Howdy Dallas 4. You look like you love me 5. Player of the match 6. Goosebumps again 7. USA 8. Landman territory 9. My first Rodeo 10. Cowboys 11. Disco saddle 12. Rodeo Cam 13.The best fans 🦁 🦁 🦁.”

Harry Kane on Wife & England’s World Cup Run: ‘Special Moments With Special People’

When he is not scoring clutch goals for England, Kane has been keeping fans updated on the World Cup via social media. One of these posts included a photo alongside his wife after winning a player of the game award.

“Special moments with special people ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿,” Kane remarked in the June 18, Instagram post.

Hary Kane & Wife, Kate, Are the Proud Parents of 4 Kids

The couple are the proud parents of four kids. After winning the Bundesliga title in 2025, Kane posted photos of the family holding replica trophies.

“Sharing special moments with my family is everything. ❤️🏆,” Kane noted in a May 11, 2025, Instagram message.

Back in 2024, Kane took to Instagram to send his wife a heartfelt anniversary message.

“5 years married to my beautiful wife @katekanex,” Kane said in the June 19, 2024, post. “Love you beautiful 🥰❤️.”

Harry Kane & Wife, Kate, Are Loving Life in Germany as Striker Stars for Bayern Munich

It is not all serious for the couple. Goodland and Kane appear to be adjusting just fine to life in Germany.

Back in 2024, Goodland posted a photo of the couple decked out in traditional German clothing while celebrating Oktoberfest.

“Such an amazing time with @harrykane and the rest of the Bayern families at Oktoberfest!” Goodland remarked in the September 24, 2024, message on Instagram.

“Since moving to Munich we’ve loved being part of the culture and traditions of the club and Bavaria, made us feel so at home 🍻❤️.”