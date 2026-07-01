Harry Kane Gets Strong Message From Wife Katie Goodland Amid World Cup Win

England’s Harry Kane played the role of hero as England rallied to defeat DR Congo and advance to the Round of 16 in the World Cup, and the star had wife Katie Goodland rooting him on.

Kane scored twice as England erased a 1-0 second-half deficit to win 2-1 and move on to the next round. Before the game, Goodland took to social media to send a strong message of support for her husband and his teammates.

Harry Kane’s Wife, Kids Cheered Him On

Goodland has been a supportive force for her husband, traveling to the United States with the couple’s three children to cheer on the Three Lions. She took to Instagram before the match to offer her support, sharing an image of herself and others of the children decked out in their dad’s jerseys.

“Atlanta, let’s go,” she wrote, adding three lion emoji.

Though Kane has been largely private with his personal life, he recently told the Evening Standard that he cherishes the time he has with his wife and kids.

“I want to be with Kate and the family,” he said. “I am not a drinker, I am not someone who wants to be seen out and about. I want to be a top footballer, and that means focus and it means doing everything you need to do to be the best you can be.”

While Kane said he’s grateful to have his kids supporting him, he’s not pushing them into football and said he doesn’t care if they grow up to be fans or not.

“I can honestly say I don’t care less. I am just there to love and support them,” he said.

But Kane added that he wouldn’t give up his career in football for anything.

“It has changed my life,” he said. “But it hasn’t changed me as a person. I would say the same about money. It means I can look after my wife and my family.

“But I can promise you if football was still an amateur sport, and we got paid nothing, I would still be a footballer. There is no other job that could give me the satisfaction this one does.”