How to Watch Mexico vs South Africa Live Today: 2026 FIFA World Cup Preview, Stats, Lineup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins today, with Mexico and South Africa meeting in the tournament’s opening match at the famous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Mexico enters the competition as one of the three host nations and will have the advantage of playing in front of a passionate home crowd.

The game also commemorates 16 years since these teams began the 2010 FIFA World Cup with a memorable draw in Johannesburg. As the world watches, Mexico and South Africa aim to kick off their campaigns positively in one of the most eagerly awaited World Cup openers in recent times.

Mexico vs South Africa Live Today: Kickoff Time and How to Watch

Mexico vs South Africa live today kicks off at 19:00 GMT, which is 13:00 local time in Mexico City. Fans should tune in at least 30 minutes before kickoff to watch the official FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Supporters in North America can watch at 15:00 EDT and 12:00 PDT. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 BST for viewers in the United Kingdom and 21:00 CEST in most parts of Europe. Viewers in Africa can tune in at 20:00 WAT, 21:00 SAST, or 22:00 EAT. In Asia and Oceania, the match will be played in the early hours of June 12, beginning at 00:30 IST, 03:00 CST, and 05:00 AEST.

Viewers in the United States can watch on FOX and FS1 in English, while Telemundo and Universo provide Spanish-language coverage. Live streaming coverage will be available through Peacock, Fubo, and Tubi. Canadian viewers can watch through TSN, CTV, and Crave. In Mexico, coverage is available on Canal 5, Las Estrellas, TUDN, and ViX.

SuperSport offers coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa. South African viewers can watch on SABC 3 and the SABCPlus app, while SportyTV offers free streaming in parts of West Africa. In the United Kingdom, coverage is shared between BBC and ITV, with streaming on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Mexico vs South Africa Team News and Match Preview

Mexico vs South Africa team news will be closely watched before kickoff. Mexico is in excellent shape under the guidance of coach Javier Aguirre. El Tri completed preparations for the tournament with a 5-1 friendly victory over Serbia and has now gone eight matches without defeat.

Midfielder Edson Álvarez and striker Raúl Jiménez are expected to play key roles for the hosts as they look to deliver a winning start in front of their home supporters. Home-field support at Estadio Azteca, a landmark venue in World Cup history, could provide an extra lift for Mexico.

South Africa enters the match as an underdog but brings a disciplined and organized squad. Coach Hugo Broos relies on strong team structure and quick counter-attacks. Nineteen players in the squad come from domestic clubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Winger Oswin Appollis remains one of the team’s most dangerous attacking threats and could be important on the break.

Mexico vs South Africa Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Mexico vs South Africa stats highlight a competitive rivalry, even though they’ve only faced each other four times at the senior international level. Mexico has won twice, recording a 4-0 victory in 1993 and a 4-2 win in 2000. South Africa’s only victory came in the 2005 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Bafana Bafana secured a 2-1 result.

The most famous meeting between the nations came at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. South Africa and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg in the opening match of that tournament.

Mexico has a slight advantage in the head-to-head record against South Africa, and the FIFA World Rankings also favor the hosts. Mexico enters the tournament ranked 14th in the world, while South Africa sits 60th.

The prediction for Mexico vs. South Africa focuses on Mexico’s recent undefeated streak and its home-field advantage. Nonetheless, South Africa’s disciplined defensive organization and counter-attack approach might make the opening World Cup game a closely contested match.