Iran National Team 2026: All 26 World Cup Players And Club Teams

Iran entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a squad built around experienced international players and a strong domestic core. Team Melli opened Group G with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand, with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi scoring, and now faces a crucial clash against Belgium before concluding the group stage against Egypt. The tournament has also been marked by travel concerns, with the Iranian Football Federation criticizing restrictions that require the team to travel to U.S. host cities only one day before matches.

Captain Mehdi Taremi and head coach Amir Ghalenoei have both spoken about the challenges facing the squad. After the draw with New Zealand, Ghalenoei said Iran was perhaps “the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup,” while federation officials argued that the travel arrangements are unfair compared to other participating nations.

Iran National Team Squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran’s 26-man roster combines veterans from previous World Cups with players competing across Europe, the Middle East, and the Iranian Pro League. The squad is led by Olympiacos striker Mehdi Taremi and features experienced figures such as Alireza Beiranvand, Ehsan Hajsafi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Saman Ghoddos.

Goalkeepers

Alireza Beiranvand: Tractor S.C. (Iran)

Hossein Hosseini: Sepahan S.C. (Iran)

Payam Niazmand: Persepolis F.C. (Iran)

Defenders

Ehsan Hajsafi: Sepahan S.C. (Iran)

Milad Mohammadi: Persepolis F.C. (Iran)

Ramin Rezaeian: Esteghlal F.C. (Iran)

Shojae Khalilzadeh: Tractor S.C. (Iran)

Hossein Kanaanizadegan: Persepolis F.C. (Iran)

Ali Nemati: Foolad F.C. (Iran)

Saleh Hardani: Esteghlal F.C. (Iran)

Danial Iri: Unattached

Aria Yousefi: Sepahan S.C. (Iran)

Midfielders

Alireza Jahanbakhsh: F.C.V. Dender E.H. (Belgium)

Saman Ghoddos: Kalba FC (UAE)

Saeid Ezatolahi: Shabab Al Ahli (UAE)

Mohammad Mohebi: FC Rostov (Russia)

Mahdi Torabi: Tractor S.C. (Iran)

Rouzbeh Cheshmi: Esteghlal F.C. (Iran)

Mohammad Ghorbani: Al Wahda FC (UAE)

Amirmohammad Razaghinia: Esteghlal F.C. (Iran)

Forwards

Mehdi Taremi: Olympiacos F.C. (Greece)

Mehdi Ghayedi: Al-Nasr SC (UAE)

Ali Alipour: Persepolis F.C. (Iran)

Shahriyar Moghanlou: Kalba FC (UAE)

Dennis Eckert: Standard de Liège (Belgium)

Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh: Tractor S.C. (Iran)

Mehdi Taremi Leads Iran’s Experienced Core

Much of Iran’s hopes rest on captain Mehdi Taremi, who remains the team’s most accomplished attacking player. The Olympiacos forward is joined by established internationals including Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, and goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran also benefits from continuity in defense, where Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, and Ehsan Hajsafi bring extensive international experience. Rezaeian has already made an impact at the tournament, scoring in the opening draw against New Zealand.

Mohammad Mohebi, who plays for FC Rostov in Russia, also found form in the opener and is expected to play a key role alongside Taremi as Iran seeks qualification for the knockout stage.

Iran Faces Crucial Belgium and Egypt Matches

Iran’s next challenge comes against Belgium, a team that entered the tournament as the favorite to top Group G. However, Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Egypt has left the group wide open.

The draw against New Zealand ensured that Iran remains firmly in contention heading into the final two group matches. A positive result against Belgium would significantly strengthen Team Melli’s chances of advancing before a final group-stage meeting with Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

With a blend of experienced veterans and emerging talent, Iran’s 2026 World Cup squad now enters the decisive phase of Group G knowing that qualification remains firmly within reach.