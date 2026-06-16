Iraq vs. Norway: Starting 11 Lineups, Prediction, & Odds for World Cup

Norway opens its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Tuesday, facing Iraq in a Group I clash at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The match marks Norway’s first World Cup appearance since 1998, while Iraq returns to the tournament for the first time in 40 years.

Much of the attention will be on Norway’s star-studded attack led by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. Norway enters the tournament after a dominant qualifying campaign, winning all eight of its UEFA qualifying matches while outscoring opponents 37-5. Iraq, meanwhile, secured the final place at the World Cup through the intercontinental playoffs and arrives determined to make a strong impression in only its second World Cup appearance.

The betting markets heavily favor Norway heading into the contest. FOX Sports Research noted that “Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals in 50 appearances for Norway, and has scored in 32 of those matches,” while adding that “Norway should cruise to an easy victory here.” However, Iraq will look to build on a qualification journey that required 21 matches and included a recent 1-1 draw against Spain in a friendly.

Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard Lead Norway’s World Cup Return

Norway enters the tournament as one of the most intriguing teams outside the traditional favorites.

After missing the previous six World Cups, the Scandinavians finally return with arguably their strongest generation in decades. They finished qualifying with a perfect 8-0-0 record and defeated Italy during the campaign.

The attack has become Norway’s greatest strength. SportsLine analyst Jon Eimer highlighted the team’s aggressive style, noting that Norway “doesn’t care if they’re up 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, it doesn’t matter. This is a team that is coached to attack no matter what.”

Iraq faces a difficult task of slowing down that attacking unit.

The nation qualified for its first World Cup since 1986 after defeating Bolivia in the intercontinental playoff. Iraq also earned a respectable draw against Spain in a recent warm-up match, giving the squad confidence ahead of the tournament.

Defensively organized and disciplined, Iraq will likely focus on limiting space and frustrating Norway’s attacking stars.

Iraq Starting XI Lineup vs Norway

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Iraq against Norway.

Norway Starting XI Lineup vs Iraq

Here’s a look at the official starting lineup for Norway against Iraq.

Norway enters the tournament with one of the most dangerous attacking groups in Europe.

Haaland was the driving force behind the country’s qualification campaign, scoring 16 goals. The Manchester City forward is already Norway’s all-time leading scorer and remains the centerpiece of the national team.

Supporting him is Arsenal playmaker Martin Ødegaard, who recorded seven assists during qualifying. Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth and talented winger Antonio Nusa provide additional firepower in attack.

Iraq’s hopes will largely depend on maintaining defensive organization while seeking opportunities for counterattack. Forwards Mohanad Ali and Ali Al-Hamadi are expected to be key attacking threats, while veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan could play a major role against Norway’s relentless offense.

The match is viewed as a significant challenge for Iraq, but the team has already demonstrated resilience throughout its lengthy qualification campaign.

Iraq vs. Norway Odds

Sportsbooks enter the match with Norway as a clear favorite.

Moneyline Odds

Norway: -600

Iraq: +1400

Draw: +600

Over/Under

Over 2.5 Goals: -178

Under 2.5 Goals: +144

Norway’s attacking production during qualifying makes it one of the strongest favorites of the opening round. The team scored 37 goals in eight qualifying matches and consistently overwhelmed opponents with its pace and movement in the final third.

Iraq’s defensive structure should help keep the match competitive for stretches, but Norway’s quality across the attacking line is difficult to ignore.

Prediction

Norway 3-0 Iraq.

A victory would give Norway an ideal start to its first World Cup campaign in nearly three decades and strengthen its position as the leading challenger to France in Group I.