Morocco forward Ismael Saibari is on the verge of completing one of the biggest moves of the summer, with Bayern Munich set to officially announce the PSV Eindhoven star as their newest signing in the coming weeks.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reported that all agreements have been finalized between Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven, with the Bundesliga club agreeing to pay a transfer fee of €55 million for the Moroccan international. Romano also revealed that Saibari has already completed his medical, paving the way for the move to become official following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“FC Bayern will announce Ismael Saibari as new signing in the upcoming weeks. All signed with PSV Eindhoven, smart move ahead of the World Cup since that exclusive story out of nowhere three weeks ago. Transfer fee: €55m. Medical: already done.”

Morocco’s Ismael Saibari Receives Massive News Amid Hot World Cup Start

The transfer represents another major step in Saibari’s rapid rise. After starring for PSV in the Eredivisie and helping the Dutch club capture silverware, the 25-year-old has developed into one of Europe’s most dynamic attacking players.

Bayern’s decision to secure the deal before the World Cup could prove to be a masterstroke, especially as Saibari’s value continues to soar on football’s biggest stage. Reports indicate he has agreed to a long-term contract through 2031 as Bayern look to strengthen their attack for the 2026-27 campaign.

World Cup Heroics Continue to Raise Saibari’s Stock

While Bayern had already moved quickly to complete the transfer, Saibari’s performances at the World Cup have only reinforced why the German champions were eager to secure his signature.

The Moroccan striker announced himself to the tournament in spectacular fashion against Brazil, scoring the opening goal in a 1-1 draw that stunned one of the competition’s favorites. Saibari sliced through Brazil’s defense before calmly finishing over Alisson, a goal that many observers immediately labeled one of the best strikes of the tournament so far.

He followed that performance with another historic moment against Scotland. Saibari found the back of the net just 71 seconds after kickoff, setting a new record for the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history and giving Morocco an early advantage in a crucial Group C matchup.

With goals against both Brazil and Scotland, Saibari has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup. His blend of pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing has helped Morocco continue its rise among football’s elite nations, while simultaneously giving Bayern Munich fans even more reason to be excited about their incoming €55 million signing.

If his World Cup form is any indication, Bayern may have secured one of the bargains of the summer before the rest of Europe fully realized just how special Ismael Saibari has become.