Japan Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki Brings Unique Ethnic Heritage to World Cup

Zion Suzuki forged an unusual path to the World Cup, with Japan’s goalkeeper starting his soccer journey close to 7,000 miles away and before bringing his unique ethnic heritage to the sport’s biggest stage.

Suzuki helped lead the Japanese team to a World Cup bid and started in their first match against the Netherlands, but is actually eligible to play for two countries in the World Cup.

Zion Suzuki Was Born in the United States

Though he now leads the Japenese team, Suzuki was actually born in the United States to a father from Ghana and a Japanese mother. Suzuki and his family moved to Urawa in Japan when he was a child, and he grew up playing goalkeeper in the academy for the Urawa Red Diamonds, The Sporting News reported.

As USA Today’s Jon Arnold noted, Suzuki has represented the Japanese team since he was a young teenager.

“Suzuki suits up for Japan, having represented the Samurai Blue as early as the U-15 level, but he also was eligible for the U.S., having been born in Newark, New Jersey,” Arnold reported. “His father is Ghanian and his mother is Japanese, and Suzuki was raised in Urawa, where he went through the Urawa Red Diamonds academy and went pro with that club before moving to a club in Belgium.”

Suzuki is among several players who were born in the United States but representing other countries in the World Cup. Canadian striker Jonathan David was born in Brooklyn to Haitian parents before moving north of the border, and Mexico’s Obed Vargas was born in Anchorage, Alaska, before playing for El Tri. Brian Gutierrez also grew up in Chicago before suiting up for Mexico.

Zion Suzuki Faces Big Opportunity

The 23-year-old Suzuki has the chance to build on the success the Japanese team found in the last World Cup. As The Athletic noted in its World Cup preview, the team has strong depth and a star in Takefuso Kubo.

“Despite the late withdrawal of midfielder and captain Wataru Endo due to injury and the absence of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kauro Mitoma for the same reason, one of the strengths of Japan’s squad is their depth,” the report noted. “Takefuso Kubo, nicknamed the Japanese Messi, will carry the creative burden, and they have the Dutch Eredivisie’s top scorer last season Ayase Ueda and Scottish champions Celtic’s Daizen Maeda to carry the goal threat.”

The preview added that Japan’s squad reflects the careful roster construction of boss Hajime Moriyasu, who led the team to several big wins over the last four years.

“Over his eight-year tenure, coach Hajime Moriyasu has built a vibrant, tactically flexible side capable of beating elite sides and not just competing with them,” the report noted. “Japan defeated Spain and Germany in the 2022 World Cup finals’ group stage and have wins against Brazil and England in friendlies over the past eight months.”

Suzuki is expected to hold down the starting job through the World Cup, which features some difficult draws in its group, including the Netherlands.