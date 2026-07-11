South Africa Speaks Out on Jayden Adams’ Cause of Death Weeks After World Cup Game

World Cup fans are reacting to the tragic news that South Africa player Jayden Adams has died less than two weeks after the team’s last game in the FIFA tournament. The soccer player was just 25 years old at the time of his death.

Adams’ cause of death has yet to be revealed, and the South African federation is encouraging fans and media members alike to avoid speculating on the tragedy. South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie released a statement on Adams’ death, per BBC.

“The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time,” McKenzie remarked.

“Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course.”

Here’s what you need to know about Adams’ tragic death.

Jayden Adams Mourned the Loss of His Grandmother During the World Cup

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South Africa advanced to the Round of 32 before losing 1-0 to Canada on June 28. Adams was grieving the loss of his grandmother during the World Cup.

The soccer player appeared in all three of South Africa’s Group Stage matches. This included the first game of the World Cup against Mexico.

Adams was playing in the World Cup with a heavy heart amid the passing of his grandma. The soccer player also played for the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I will always remember watching Bafana’s match against Czechia in Atlanta,” McKenzie noted, per Yahoo Sports.

“I recall noting how unusually quiet Jayden seemed on the bench in the second half, after he had been substituted, it was only afterwards that we learnt he had taken to the field that day carrying the fresh grief of losing his grandmother, Marianna, who had passed away only hours before kickoff.”

Jayden Adams Is Survived by Girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf & the Couple’s Daughter, Allaia-Jayda

Adams did not have a wife but is survived by girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, as well as the couple’s daughter, Allaia-Jayda. Ahead of the World Cup, Adendorf posted a heartfelt message on Adams representing his country.

“Watching you achieve something this big has filled my heart with so much pride 🤍,” Adendof detailed in a May 27, Instagram post. “From the hard work, sacrifices, early mornings, disappointments, and moments nobody saw — you kept going, stayed disciplined, and trusted God through it all. And now look at you… representing your country on the national team. 🇿🇦

“I don’t think you even realize how inspiring you are. You deserve every single moment of this because I’ve seen how much you’ve worked for it. Through every challenge, you never gave up on your dream, and that alone makes me so proud to stand beside you and support you through it all. No matter how far this journey takes you, just know I’ll always be your biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader, and safest place.”

Fans are continuing to show their support for Adams’ family and loved ones amid the surprising news of his passing.