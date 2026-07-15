Does Jude Bellingham Have Girlfriend or Wife? Ashlyn Castro & Star Take Over World Cup

Jude Bellingham is not married with a wife, but his girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, is making a statement at the World Cup. Bellingham has been on a heater for England, and the couple appears to be sending a strong message about their relationship status amid the star’s World Cup success.

Rumors have linked Bellingham to Castro, but the couple prefers to keep a low profile on their relationship. Castro has been spotted at American stadiums cheering on Bellingham and England at the World Cup.

Time will tell if Castro will be in Atlanta supporting Bellingham and “The Three Lions” for the team’s massive semifinal game against Argentina. Ahead of the match, Castro revealed she took a trip to Florida.

“Sunshine state 💛,” Castro noted in a July 13, Instagram message.

Bellingham could only respond with emojis. The England star posted a melting emoji along with a smiley face with heart eyes.

If England is able to advance to the World Cup final, fans will be on watch to see if Castro is cheering on Bellingham in New York City.

Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, Opened Up: ‘Every Angle You Can Think of, People Have Attacked Me’

Back in April, Bellingham and Castro were spotted together at a Madrid Open match. Months later, Bellingham has a chance to make history for England at the World Cup.



Unfortunately, the couple’s high-profile relationship has led to false media reports. Back in 2025, Castro posted a lengthy TikTok video revealing that she was subjected to unfortunate comments and reports online.

“Because I haven’t shared much of my actual life on the internet at all ever, people have created an entire past, dating history, attacked my morals and character off of nothing but lies from every way imaginable,” Castro explained in the March 10, 2025.

“Every angle you can think of, people have attacked me, harassed me, been so disrespectful, showed up at my grandmother’s house. It’s just been too much,” Castro added.

“Let’s talk about this dating history. I’ve had three boyfriends over the last eight years. In 2017, I was in my very first relationship and he’s a public figure. So because of that, I’ve dealt with people talking about me, making up things about me.”

Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend, Ashlyn, Is a Content Creator With More Than 1 Million Followers

Castro is a content creator with a focus on health, beauty and fashion. Bellingham’s girlfriend has developed quite an online presence with 842,000 Instagram followers and 383,000 followers on TikTok.

Castro has been vulnerable with fans in hopes to clear up rumors and help people going through a similar situation.



“This is the most vulnerable I can be talking about stuff that I’ve tried to protect, people I’ve tried to protect my whole life and now here I am having to address things when I am a private person, but I think I’ve addressed enough,” Castro remarked. “I’ve said enough on these topics for now at least.

“Before I go I want to say thank you so much to every single person that has been supportive and kind and offered me any type of positivity in any way. Everyone in my real life, you guys have really helped me get through this and I appreciate you, I love you.”