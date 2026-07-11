Jude Bellingham & Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, Send Strong Message at World Cup

Prior to the World Cup, Jude Bellingham had been linked to rumored girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, and the FIFA tournament is giving a strong indication about their status. Bellingham does not have a wife but rumors are heating up about a potential relationship with the American model.

Castro has been spotted at the World Cup cheering on Bellingham during England’s run. Bellingham gave Castro a kiss following England’s win over Croatia in Dallas on June 17. The couple have yet to go public with their relationship.

The World Cup is familiar territory for Castro who is an American born in California.

Bellingham’s Instagram page is mostly soccer related with a few references to his brand deals as well. Castro’s social media pages are also absent of any reference to Bellingham and instead focuses on her work as a model and content creator.

Here’s what you need to know about Bellingham and Castro.

Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, Spoke Out Against Internet Lies

It has been a challenging road for the couple. Back in 2025, Castro took to TikTok to shut down false rumors about her personal life.

Castro revealed that she had been in three serious relationships while adding that there have been false stories written about her.

“It makes me super uncomfortable talking on camera about my personal life,” Castro admitted. “I’ve never even really spoke on camera too many times, so bear with me. Because I haven’t shared much of my actual life on the internet at all ever, people have created an entire past, dating history, attacked my morals and character off of nothing but lies from every way imaginable.

“Every angle you can think of, people have attacked me, harassed me, been so disrespectful, showed up at my grandmother’s house. It’s just been too much,” Castro added.

“Let’s talk about this dating history. I’ve had three boyfriends over the last eight years. In 2017, I was in my very first relationship and he’s a public figure. So because of that, I’ve dealt with people talking about me, making up things about me.”

Ashlyn Castro Opened Up About Mentally-Ill Mom & Late Father

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Prior to the World Cup, Bellingham and Castro had been spotted at different events together. Back in 2025, the couple were seen having lunch together in Madrid following a Real Madrid Champions League game, per Elle.

Castro and Bellingham were also spotted taking in the Madrid Open together in April. The couple prefers to keep their relationship private.

During the lengthy 2025 TikTok video referenced above, Castro revealed some of the family challenges she has endured and how media outlets have taken advantage of her mentally-ill mother.

“My mom is schizophrenic, she’s been off her medication for over 10 years,” Castro noted. “I’m like shaking because I’m not ready to talk about this on the internet. This is extremely personal. This is my real life.

“I lost my father a few years ago. My mom is mentally ill. I shouldn’t have to talk about this but moving forward I will talk about things that are important such as mental health.”

Castro is hoping that by opening up about her family that it can help others.