Patriots Legend Julian Edelman Draws Perfect Comparison Between Erling Haaland and Ex-Teammate

Erling Haaland has become a fan favorite throughout the 2026 World Cup, with everyone falling in love with his fun-loving and quirky personality. Whether it’s eating a New York deli sandwich or getting a custom cowboy hat made in Texas, he has been sure to document all of his adventures.

And with that, his personality has reminded New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman of one of his former teammates.

“This dude is full, European Gronk,” Edelman said on Yahoo Sports Daily. “He’s European Gen Z Gronk.”

Similar to Haaland, Rob Gronkowski is someone who is always looking to have a fun time and never appears to take life too seriously.

“I love him getting on Snapchat after the games and answering fans, doing goofy stuff, putting cowboy boots on,” Edelman said of the Norway star. “It’s been really fun watching these guys come in and enjoy the United States.”

It is truly a perfect comparison!

Fans Are Loving Erling Haaland

Social media is buzzing with videos and comments about Haaland.

“Unlocked a new obsession : erling haaland,” one person wrote.

“Erling Haaland don’t let me down today!,” another person said.

“Erling Haaland has been doing things on a football pitch that shouldn’t be humanly possible. Bicycle kicks, thunderbolt headers, casual goals from impossible angles, all mixed with the occasional moment of pure chaos, and of course, smashing the ball straight into his opponent’s face. England better be ready for this Viking,” a fan commented.

And many are beyond excited for the exciting quarterfinals matchup between Norway and England.

“Harry Kane versus Erling Haaland. This is going to be good,” one person commented.

“Tonight, history waits with open arms. Two of football’s deadliest marksmen stand on opposite sides of destiny. one name to be etched forever. Will it be Harry Kane… or Erling Haaland? The world is watching. Legends are not remembered for showing up,they’re remembered for the nights they conquered,” another person expressed.

Harry Kane Details Why He and Erling Haaland Can’t Be Compared

while it’ll be a tough matchup between England and Norway, a lot of eyes are on the two star players who will be taking the field for either team: Harry Kane and Haaland.

Both being known for scoring goals, the comparisons have been pouring in ahead of this game. But Kane isn’t having it.

“I know we’re both seen as strikers, but two totally different positions, if I’m being honest,” Kane said. “Erling’s been incredible. Physically he’s a machine, he’s a beast, he’s finishing at the highest level and obviously his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

“I see myself as a different player. Although I score the same goals, I like to touch the ball a little more, be involved in play a little bit more, but also can play as an out-and-out [No.] 9. I don’t think it’s one to compare ourselves. I respect him a lot as a player, as a fellow professional.”