Mexican football star Julian Quiñones kicked off the scoring at the 2026 World Cup, putting Mexico up 1-0 in their opening match against South Africa.

Mexico started the World Cup as favorites to win Group A, and Quiñones made sure they got off to a fast start. As USA Today’s Seth Vertelney noted, the Mexican star found the back of the net within the first 10 minutes of the World Cup’s opening match.

“The 2026 World Cup got its first goal quickly,” Vertelney wrote. “Mexico’s Julián Quiñones scored just nine minutes into the opener against South Africa on Thursday, June 11, finding the net with a great low strike after a turnover. In front of a raucous crowd at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the home side forced the issue by causing a turnover high up the field.”

The strike also led to a rush of attention for Quiñones, including his famous wife, Ana Gabriela.

Julian Quiñones’ Wife is a Model and Fashion Influencer

Quiñones is married to Ana Gabriela, a Mexican model and fitness influencer who has gained a strong following of her own. The couple has been together since 2020, when Quiñones was a star in Liga MX, and she has remained a strong supporter as he moved to a new league.

The couple tied the knot in 2022, with Quiñones taking to social media to share some pictures of the ceremony. He still has the slideshow of images from the wedding pinned to the top of his Instagram page.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Alanna, in late 2023. Excelsior added that Gabriela also has a child from a previous relationship.

Julian Quiñones Coming Off a Huge Season

Quiñones is coming off a big season in the Roshn Saudi League, where his 33 goals led Al Qadsiah to a fourth-placed finish.

Just before leaving for the World Cup, Quiñones signed a new contract with Al Qadsiah.

“We were able to help Julian be the top goalscorer, and he knows more than anyone that he could not do that without his teammates,” club manager Brendan Rodgers said, via SPL.

Rodgers noted that Quiñones’ scoring title is an impressive accomplishment, but added that he brings a lot more to the pitch than just goal scoring.

“But it’s an incredible achievement considering he hardly takes any penalties [two of his 33 RSL goals came from the spot], but also what else he gives the team, in terms of pressing, commitment, running,” Rodgers added.

But Quiñones, who has the chance to represent both his home country and the RSL at the World Cup, said bringing home a title for Mexico would be the ultimate goal.

“It’s a result of that, for so many years, I’ve been fighting to be in the big leagues,” he said. “I have shown it day by day; I work with more work.

“I dedicate this to all the people who never doubted me. To all my coaches who supported me. To my family. To all those people who have always been there in the worst moments of my career.”