Katy Perry performs at the World Cup Opening Ceremony.
Former Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and girlfriend Katy Perry had some great seats as Team USA started their World Cup journey.
The power couple participated in the opening ceremonies for the World Cup, then took in Team USA’s opening game against Paraguay on Friday. The singer was seen leaning in to talk to the former Canadian Prime Minister during the first half of the game, with Team USA getting off to a hot start with a 2-0 lead.
The Fox Sports broadcast focused in on the couple, with the outlet also sharing the clip in a post on X.
The American team would add a third goal, going into the half with a 3-0 lead.
Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty
Former Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and girlfriend Katy Perry had some great seats as Team USA started their World Cup journey. The power couple participated in the opening ceremonies for the World Cup, then took in Team USA’s opening game against Paraguay on Friday. The singer was seen leaning in to talk to the former […]
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Go Viral in Appearance at Team USA World Cup