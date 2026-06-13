Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Go Viral in Appearance at Team USA World Cup

Former Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and girlfriend Katy Perry had some great seats as Team USA started their World Cup journey.

The power couple participated in the opening ceremonies for the World Cup, then took in Team USA’s opening game against Paraguay on Friday. The singer was seen leaning in to talk to the former Canadian Prime Minister during the first half of the game, with Team USA getting off to a hot start with a 2-0 lead.

The Fox Sports broadcast focused in on the couple, with the outlet also sharing the clip in a post on X.

The American team would add a third goal, going into the half with a 3-0 lead.