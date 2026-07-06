Kylian Mbappe Fires Back at Paraguayan Senator After Racist World Cup Remarks

France secured its place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16, thanks to a penalty from captain Kylian Mbappé. However, attention quickly shifted away from the result after Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla’s comments sparked widespread backlash.

The controversy emerged shortly after the match, when Amarilla posted multiple comments about Mbappé on social media. The comments drew criticism from fans, journalists and anti-racism advocates, while France’s captain and the French Football Federation (FFF) both responded publicly.

Kylian Mbappe Condemns Celeste Amarilla’s Remarks

Amarilla, a member of Paraguay’s Liberal Radical Party, published several social media posts targeting Mbappé’s background and identity following France’s victory.

Among her remarks, she insulted the France captain and questioned his identity, while also suggesting that Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill should have made an offensive gesture toward the forward during the match.

The posts spread rapidly online and prompted widespread condemnation across social media platforms. Many users described the language as racist and criticized a public official for making such comments.

Mbappé responded directly on X with a lengthy statement condemning the senator while expressing support for Paraguay’s national team.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla,

You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position.

You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”

His response praised Paraguay’s players for their World Cup campaign while separating them from Amarilla’s comments.

The incident quickly became one of the most discussed topics surrounding the tournament, with many supporters highlighting Mbappé’s defense of Paraguay’s team despite condemning the senator’s remarks.

French Football Federation Announces Legal Action

The French Football Federation also issued a statement supporting its captain and confirming plans to pursue legal action.

“The racist comments made by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla toward Kylian Mbappé are utterly vile and unacceptable. How can anyone utter such words?” the FFF said.

“These statements are criminal and condemnable. They must be prosecuted here and everywhere. The FFF is filing a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the purpose of judicial proceedings.”

The federation added that it stood fully behind Mbappé and the French squad.

“The Federation expresses its full support for its captain, its players and, more broadly, all victims of such hateful statements. More than ever, the FFF intends to fight racism and all forms of discrimination.”

It also emphasized that attacks directed at France’s players extend beyond individuals.

“These remarks dishonor those who make them and those who spread them. The players of the French National Team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted.”

The controversy has renewed discussion about racism in international football. FIFA and UEFA have repeatedly pledged to combat discrimination, but incidents involving players continue to surface at major tournaments.

This case has drawn additional attention because the remarks came from an elected public official rather than a supporter. The reaction online has been overwhelmingly critical, with many calling for formal consequences while praising Mbappé for responding publicly.

Although France’s victory over Paraguay secured its place in the World Cup quarterfinals, the fallout from Amarilla’s comments has become one of the tournament’s biggest off-field stories, with Mbappé and the FFF taking a firm stand against racism.