Kylian Mbappé Posts Strong Message After France History in World Cup

Kylian Mbappé did not make France fans wait long for a statement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After scoring twice in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal in its Group I opener, Mbappé posted a short message on Instagram that matched the mood of the result: satisfied, but not celebratory enough to ignore what is still ahead. FOX Sports reported Mbappé became France’s all-time leading scorer with the second goal.

“Always important to start with a win,” Mbappé wrote, according to the Instagram translation shown on his post. “It will be a long road but we are ready.”

The carousel included several images from France’s opening match, including Mbappé celebrating in the No. 10 shirt, a group shot with teammates and a locker-room pennant marking the fixture. The text on the pennant does not appear to say “player of the match.” It reads as the match identifier: “FIFA World Cup 2026, France, Senegal, June 16, 2026, New York.”

That detail fits the larger point of the post. Mbappé was not just documenting a big personal day. He was framing France’s opener as the first step in a longer tournament push.

Mbappé’s Brace Changed the Tone of France’s Opener

France’s 3-1 win was not as simple as the scoreline suggests.

Senegal created danger early, with Nicolas Jackson hit the post and Ismaïla Sarr missed a notable chance after a setup from Sadio Mané. France did not fully separate until the second half, when Mbappé took over and the attack began to look more like the tournament favorite version of itself.

Mbappé scored in the 66th minute and again in second-half stoppage time, giving him 58 goals for France and moving him past Olivier Giroud as the national team’s all-time leading scorer.

Bradley Barcola also scored for France, while Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back for Senegal late before Mbappé finished the match off.

The result mattered for two reasons. France avoided the trap of a difficult opener against a dangerous Senegal side, and Mbappé immediately looked like the version of himself capable of carrying a World Cup attack through tense moments.

France’s Group I Path Looks Stronger After Senegal Win

Opening with three points is especially valuable because France’s next two Group I matches come against Iraq and Norway.

France will face Iraq next in Philadelphia before playing Norway on June 26 in its final group-stage match.

That schedule does not mean France is safe, but it does give Didier Deschamps’ side margin. A win over Iraq could put France in commanding position before the Norway match, which could feature a marquee showdown between Mbappé and Erling Haaland depending on how the group develops.

The Senegal win also answered an important question about France’s attack. This was not a match where France scored early, coasted and protected a lead. France had to grow into the game, survive Senegal’s spells and then let its attacking talent decide it.

Michael Olise’s role was especially notable. He set up Mbappé’s opener and highlighted his chance creation in France’s second-half surge.

That matters going forward because France does not need Mbappé to create every advantage by himself. If Olise, Barcola and the rest of the supporting cast can consistently stretch games around him, France becomes far harder to defend.

Mbappé’s World Cup Chase Is Now Part of France’s Story

Mbappé’s two goals also pushed him higher in World Cup history.

Mbappé scored the 13th and 14th World Cup goals of his career, moving past Pelé, Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine and into a tie for third on the all-time tournament list.

That individual chase will follow him throughout the tournament, but France’s bigger concern is whether his scoring form can carry into the knockout rounds. The opener was a promising sign because Mbappé’s goals came after Senegal had made France work.

His Instagram caption captured that balance. France got the win it needed. Mbappé got the goals and the record. But the “long road” line was the most important part.

For a team with championship expectations, beating Senegal is not the destination. It is the platform.