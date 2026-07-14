Kylian Mbappe’s Parents, Fayza Lamari & Wilfrid Mbappe, Embrace Family’s Diverse Roots

Kylian Mbappe’s parents, Fayza Lamari & Wilfrid Mbappe, have witnessed the French striker’s rise to become one of the world’s top footballers. The star’s diverse heritage gave Kylian options when it came to choosing what country to represent at the World Cup.

The Mbappe family’s nationality includes roots from France, Cameroon and Algeria. Kylian’s dad, Wilfred, was born in Cameroon and coached soccer. The star’s mom, Fayza, is of Algerian descent and was born in France.

Yet, Kylian made a clear choice when it came to selecting what crest to wear.

“I was born in France, I’m French,” Kylian noted, per soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. “I did everything in France, I had French culture, with origins that are Cameroonian and Algerian.

“But I grew up with French culture. It comes from the heart.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Mbappe family.

Kylian Mbappe’s Mom, Fayza Lamari, Is France Star’s Agent

Kylian’s mom, Fayza, has had an up-close look at the star’s career. Fayza continues to represent her son as Kylian’s agent and developed quite a reputation for being a talented negotiator.

“At the beginning, I was speaking to the dad,” former Chelsea scout Daniel Boga told The Athletic in a June 2023, feature titled, “Kylian Mbappe’s mother and the rise of one of football’s toughest dealmakers.” “But then his mum came, and when that happened you could feel she was the one who controlled everything. She was the one talking to the club.

“The dad didn’t really talk. He’s very calm and relaxed. The mum is like fire — bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam! At the trial, he never said to his son, ‘Dribble, do this, do this.’ He might say afterwards, ‘Next time, you have to pass it.’ But the mum, next to the pitch, was like, ‘Kylian, take the ball! Take him on! Go! Shoot!’”

Kylian Mbappe Spoke Out on Parents’ Divorce

Back in 2021, Kylian’s parents officially filed for divorce. Kylian was not pleased with how his parents’ divorce was handled in the press.

“My parents’ divorce was in the press? Yes,” Kylian told Clique in 2025, per Le 10 Sport. “My parents are adults. It was exposed to everyone? Yes, it’s not normal. And then it was discussed on TV, on regular talk shows. It was a national divorce, a divorce for France. My parents’ divorce is a French divorce.

“… After that, both my parents are happy, they get along really well. It ended well. But imagine if it doesn’t end well, they turn against each other, they go to war.”

Kylian Mbappe Was Subject to Racist Message During the World Cup

Unfortunately, Kylian was the subject of a racist post made by Paraguay senator Celeste Amarilla during the World Cup. Kylian responded with a lengthy social media post criticizing her comments.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position,” Kylian noted in a July 6, message on X (translated from French).

“You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”