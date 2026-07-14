Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester Exposito, Is World Cup’s Biggest Mystery

As Kylian Mbappe has been one of the faces of the World Cup, the attention has turned to whether the France star has a wife or girlfriend. Mbappe is not married but has been linked to Spanish actress Ester Exposito.

The couple has yet to “hard launch” their relationship and avoid posting photos together on social media. Yet, Mbappe frequently posts responses to his girlfriend’s Instagram photos.

While other top footballers’ partners have been spotted cheering on the stars in the States, Exposito’s presence at the World Cup remains a mystery. During an interview with LOS40 Colombia, Exposito revealed that she has been following the World Cup “a bit.”

“Well, I’m following it a bit, I’m seeing the results,” Exposito explained to LOS40 Colombia, via Marca.com. “But is Spain playing now? It’s very late to… I mean, because in Spain they’re already asleep.”

Exposito was pressed on if she is cheering on France during the World Cup.

“Well, I’ll keep that to myself,” Exposito responded.

Kylian Mbappe: ‘I Tell My Mom Everything! Even My Girlfriends!’

One person who knows the status of the couple is Mbappe’s mom, Fayza Lamari. During a 2018 interview with Paris Match, Mbappe revealed that he discusses his dating life with his mother.

“With dad, we talk about soccer; we’re both passionate about it,” Mbappe said at the time. “He has a real understanding of the game. With mom, it’s more about teaching; we really talk about everything.

“I tell my mom everything! Even about my girlfriends. She knows everything! She’s my confidante.”

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester Exposito: ‘I Know Nothing About Soccer’

Exposito admits to not being a lifelong soccer fan. The actress is working on a new film called “Baton” where soccer is a main theme which is prompting Exposito to learn more about the sport.

“I know nothing about soccer!” Exposito noted to Le Parisien, via Le Figaro during a June 15, feature. “I’ve only been to a stadium a few times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television.

“Even though Spain is a great soccer country and we obviously have the best teams, I don’t have that culture. … It’s a world I’m discovering, and with this football film, everything is happening at once. So I’m starting to get interested.”

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester, Is a Spanish Actress

Exposito is known for her role in the popular Netflix show “Elite.” The actress’ additional work includes “Veneno,” “Venus,” “Bandidos” and “Someone Has to Die.”

“Ester Expósito was born in Madrid,” the actresses’ IMDB bio details. “She was interested in the artistic world from a very young age. When she finished her studies at the age of 16, she took acting courses.

“Expósito won the Madrid Theater Awards in the category of Best Actress in 2013 and 2015. She acted for the first time in 2016, playing Fernando’s daughter in Vis a Vis on ‘Antena 3. ‘ In the same year, she appeared in the documentary ‘Medical Center’ with the role of Rosa Martín.”

Time will tell if Exposito will be making a trip to New York City if Mbappe can lead France to another World Cup final.