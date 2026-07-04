Kylian Mbappé’s Girlfriend, Ester Exposito, Breaks Silence on Dating Rumors

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the stars of the World Cup, and the France striker has a special someone cheering him on in girlfriend, Ester Exposito. The two celebrities have played coy about their relationship status but are also not denying the rumors.

Despite being spotted together in recent months, Exposito explained why she prefers not to discuss her dating life. Exposito is a Spainish actress with notable appearances including the Netflix show “Elite.”

“Since ‘Elite,’ it’s been the same every time something happens in my private life,” Exposito told Paris Match, per Le Figaro. “I don’t like it because I’m a private person. I don’t want it to overshadow my career.

“The only problem is that now everyone can be a paparazzi. There are phones everywhere, and I’d like to live in a world without phones, without social media. I’m going to continue to make sure I’m not even more exposed.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mbappe and Exposito.

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester Exposito, Has More Than 24 Million Followers

While Mbappe and Exposito avoid posting photos together, the France star recently responded to several of the actress’ Instagram posts during the World Cup. Exposito posted several photos of herself, updating fans of her recent activities.

The Instagram post topped one million views. Mbappe responded with a heart emoji which resulted in more than 20,000 likes.

Exposito has more than 24 million Instagram followers.

Ester Exposito Is a Spanish Actress Who Has Appeared in Both TV Shows & Movies

The Spanish actress has starred in both television shows and films. Exposito explained why television series are having a moment thanks to streaming platforms.

“I think it has the ability to create long-term relationships with the viewers, with the public, because of the different seasons and all the chapters,” Exposito told The Upcoming in a June 13, interview.

“It’s a different pace than cinema. Each thing has its own magic. But it’s true that also thanks to platforms, shows have been, I think, the big hit of platforms to connect with people from all over the world.”

Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend, Ester, Makes Candid Admission

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Exposito has been spotted sitting in a luxury suite cheering on Mbappe at Real Madrid matches. The actress admits that soccer is still something she is learning more about.

Exposito is going to be in the movie “Baton” where soccer takes center stage. Between Mbappe and the new role, Exposito is getting a crash course in football.

“I know nothing about soccer!” Exposito explained to Le Parisien, via Le Figaro during a June 15, story. “I’ve only been to a stadium a few times in my life. At home, nobody watched matches on television.

“Even though Spain is a great soccer country and we obviously have the best teams, I don’t have that culture. … It’s a world I’m discovering, and with this football film, everything is happening at once. So I’m starting to get interested.”

As Exposito’s career continues to be on the rise, Mbappe is likely hoping he can add another World Cup trophy to his collection.